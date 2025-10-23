 18-Year-Old Stabbed To Death During Tamasha Event In Nashik's Chousale Village
The deceased has been identified as Rahul Kishor Kale (18, resident of Eklahare), and the injured youth as Vijay Pawar (17).

Milind SajgureUpdated: Thursday, October 23, 2025, 07:18 PM IST
A violent clash stemming from an old dispute in Chousale village of Dindori taluka claimed the life of an 18-year-old youth, while another was seriously injured. The incident occurred around 11 p.m. on Wednesday (Oct 22) in the Para area. The deceased has been identified as Rahul Kishor Kale (18, resident of Eklahare), and the injured youth as Vijay Pawar (17).

According to reports, a tamasha (folk performance) was underway in Chousale village when a few young men reignited an old quarrel amid the crowd.

As tensions rose, Vishal Pawar tried to intervene, questioning, “Why did you hit me?” which led to a heated exchange. The situation quickly escalated, and Rahul was attacked with a sharp weapon. Members of the same group also stabbed Rahul Kale in the chest and back with a sharp-edged weapon. He succumbed to heavy bleeding and lack of timely medical help.

Upon receiving information, Vani Police rushed to the scene and shifted the injured to the hospital, where doctors declared Rahul dead on arrival. Swift police action led to the detention of six suspects, including Mohan Lahu Pawar, Deepak Dhanraj Gaikwad, Yogesh Balu Gaikwad, Nivrutti Popat Chaudhary, and two minors.

A case of murder has been registered at Vani Police Station based on a complaint filed by Rahul Kale’s mother. The investigation is being carried out under the supervision of Sub-Inspector Gayatri Jadhav by Police Sub-Inspector Ganesh Kute. The incident has sparked tension in Chousale and the surrounding areas.

