Relief For Farmers: High Court Stays NMRDA's Demolition Drive On Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Road | Video Screengrab

There’s major news regarding the demolition drive being conducted by the NMRDA (Nashik Metropolitan Region Development Authority) along the Nashik–Trimbakeshwar Road. The High Court has ordered a stay on this action.

The operation, initiated in preparation for the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela, had caused significant unrest among local farmers. With the stay now granted, a wave of relief and happiness has spread among them.

The NMRDA had begun this drive as part of the road-widening project for the Nashik–Trimbakeshwar route. Under this initiative, lands were being taken from farmers, but no compensation had been provided to them, leading to discontent.

In response, the farmers demanded a fair land acquisition process and proper compensation from the administration. They also accused the NMRDA of adopting a dictatorial approach during the acquisition.

Distressed by the situation, the affected farmers approached the High Court for justice. Several lawyers joined hands to raise awareness and guide the troubled farmers. Since NMRDA had filed a caveat, its side was also heard by the court. After hearing both parties, the court ordered a stay on the demolition drive.

Now, in order to resolve the situation, the NMRDA will have to take into confidence the 23 affected farmers and ensure they receive adequate compensation for the acquired land.