Nashik Police Commissioner's Measures Win Hearts; 'Fortress Of Law & Order,' Say Citizens

Nashik Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik’s decisive and effective steps to curb rising crime in the city are being widely appreciated by citizens across the district. People now proudly describe Nashik as a “fortress of law and order.”

On the second day of Diwali, the milk traders and Gavli (herdsmen) community organised their traditional bullock procession with great enthusiasm. This year, the event drew special attention — messages reading “We Support Nashik Police” and “Nashik District — A Fortress of Law and Order” were displayed on the backs of the bulls.

Through this symbolic gesture, the community expressed its trust and support for the Nashik Police. Citizens, traders, and social organisations have also praised Commissioner Sandeep Karnik for his firm and proactive law enforcement measures.