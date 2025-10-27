Nashik Police Crack Down On Unruly Autorickshaw Drivers; Over 300 Booked | File

In a major crackdown on unruly autorickshaw drivers, the Nashik Police have taken legal action against more than 300 drivers with criminal records or those repeatedly violating traffic rules. The operation, launched as part of the second phase of the city’s crime control drive, has resulted in several drivers going underground out of fear, while some have abandoned their vehicles at their owners’ homes.

The police have registered cases under Section 285 of the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicles Act against drivers flouting regulations at rickshaw stands and busy junctions across the city, including suburbs and densely populated areas. Some drivers were even arrested on Diwali day and had to celebrate the festival in police custody, while others paid heavy fines for their violations.

The campaign, carried out across all seven traffic divisions and 13 police stations, is being widely welcomed by residents. It follows the orders of Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik and is supervised by Deputy Commissioner of Traffic Kirithika CM. The operation is being conducted under the leadership of Assistant Traffic Commissioners Sudhakar Suradkar and Advita Shinde.

Teams are targeting rickshaw and taxi drivers who create chaos on roads, ignore signals, or operate without uniforms, as well as those with prior criminal backgrounds. Truck drivers found obstructing traffic have also been booked.

Aadhaar, summons and release

During the drive, police formed over 60 teams to check drivers’ records and collect their Aadhaar cards. Drivers were issued summons, made to sign warning bonds, and then released along with their vehicles.

While the drive has created a sense of fear among many drivers, officials said it was a necessary step to restore discipline and ensure smoother traffic flow. However, some commuters have alleged that a few influential drivers have managed to evade the crackdown, prompting calls for stricter and more uniform enforcement.



Police crackdown targets

— Parking rickshaws indiscriminately on roads and squares.

— Driving without wearing the prescribed uniform.

— Obstructing the movement of other vehicles.

— Causing congestion in public places.

— Parking rickshaws unnecessarily.