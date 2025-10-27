 Nashik: BJP Celebrates Diwali With Underprivileged; Organises 'One Lamp For The Deprived' Outreach
Nashik: BJP Celebrates Diwali With Underprivileged; Organises 'One Lamp For The Deprived' Outreach

Nomadic and denotified tribes are the true protectors of India’s ancient culture, said BJP Nashik City president Sunil Kedar. He added that these communities have safeguarded Sanatan Hindu traditions for generations despite enduring neglect and hardship.

Milind SajgureUpdated: Monday, October 27, 2025, 08:56 PM IST
Nashik: BJP Celebrates Diwali With Underprivileged; Organises 'One Lamp For The Deprived' Outreach

On the occasion of Diwali, the BJP organised a special outreach programme titled One Lamp for the Deprived (Ek Diwa Vanchitanchya Palavar). Speaking at the event, Kedar said, “Many nomadic tribes continue to carry the flag of Hinduism proudly. Though culturally distinct, these communities have been the guardians of Indian civilisation for generations. Unfortunately, after Independence, they faced neglect and were unjustly labelled as ‘criminal tribes,’ denied space and dignity within society.”

During the event, new clothes and sweets were distributed to children living in makeshift settlements. Volunteers decorated the area with rangoli designs and celebrated Diwali with underprivileged families. The celebration began with prayers and the worship of Lord Ram’s image.

BJP leaders and workers, including general secretary Amit Ghughe, Adv Shyam Badole, Jitendra Chordiya, Bhagwan Donde, Awhad, Jayhind Shinde and Sharad Kale, were present in large numbers.

