Jain Community Marches To Nashik Collectorate, Demands Cancellation Of Pune Boarding Land Deal |

The controversy over the Jain Boarding land deal in Pune resonated in Nashik on Monday, as members of the Jain community held a march to the District Collector’s office, demanding that the “illegal transaction” be cancelled. The protesters warned that if their demand was not met, they would intensify their agitation with an indefinite sit-in. A delegation later submitted a memorandum to Additional District Collector Hemangi Patil.

The land deal involving the Seth Hirachand Nemchand Smarak Trust (SHNT) in Pune has sparked statewide outrage. Former MLA Ravindra Dhangekar of the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) has accused Union Minister of State Murlidhar Mohol of being linked to the transaction, alleging that one of the developers involved was his business partner. Mohol has denied the allegations, but the Jain community in Pune has expressed dissatisfaction with his explanation.

In protest, Jain monks have announced an indefinite hunger strike from November 1 if the deal is not revoked. Expressing solidarity, Nashik’s Jain community members marched to the Collector’s office and demanded that the sale be annulled immediately.

Those present included Sachin Gang, Sonal Kasliwal-Dagde, Santosh Mandlecha, Mahesh Shah, Pawan Patni, Pramod Lohade, Sunil Kasliwal, Rahul Kasliwal, Ajit Surana, Kalpana Burad, Sumer Kala, Paras Lohade, Hemant Dugad and Lokesh Parkh, among others.