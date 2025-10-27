 Jain Community Marches To Nashik Collectorate, Demands Cancellation Of Pune Boarding Land Deal
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneJain Community Marches To Nashik Collectorate, Demands Cancellation Of Pune Boarding Land Deal

Jain Community Marches To Nashik Collectorate, Demands Cancellation Of Pune Boarding Land Deal

The controversy over the Jain Boarding land deal in Pune resonated in Nashik on Monday, as members of the Jain community held a march to the District Collector’s office, demanding that the “illegal transaction” be cancelled.

Milind SajgureUpdated: Monday, October 27, 2025, 09:02 PM IST
article-image
Jain Community Marches To Nashik Collectorate, Demands Cancellation Of Pune Boarding Land Deal |

The controversy over the Jain Boarding land deal in Pune resonated in Nashik on Monday, as members of the Jain community held a march to the District Collector’s office, demanding that the “illegal transaction” be cancelled. The protesters warned that if their demand was not met, they would intensify their agitation with an indefinite sit-in. A delegation later submitted a memorandum to Additional District Collector Hemangi Patil.

The land deal involving the Seth Hirachand Nemchand Smarak Trust (SHNT) in Pune has sparked statewide outrage. Former MLA Ravindra Dhangekar of the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) has accused Union Minister of State Murlidhar Mohol of being linked to the transaction, alleging that one of the developers involved was his business partner. Mohol has denied the allegations, but the Jain community in Pune has expressed dissatisfaction with his explanation.

Read Also
Nashik Airport Sets New Single-Day Record With 1,623 Passengers; Adds New Flights To Delhi, Jaipur
article-image

In protest, Jain monks have announced an indefinite hunger strike from November 1 if the deal is not revoked. Expressing solidarity, Nashik’s Jain community members marched to the Collector’s office and demanded that the sale be annulled immediately.

Those present included Sachin Gang, Sonal Kasliwal-Dagde, Santosh Mandlecha, Mahesh Shah, Pawan Patni, Pramod Lohade, Sunil Kasliwal, Rahul Kasliwal, Ajit Surana, Kalpana Burad, Sumer Kala, Paras Lohade, Hemant Dugad and Lokesh Parkh, among others.

FPJ Shorts
Cyclone Montha Update: IMD Warns Storm Over Bay Of Bengal To Intensify Into Severe Cyclonic Storm By Oct 28; Andhra, Odisha & Tamil Nadu On High Alert
Cyclone Montha Update: IMD Warns Storm Over Bay Of Bengal To Intensify Into Severe Cyclonic Storm By Oct 28; Andhra, Odisha & Tamil Nadu On High Alert
'I'm Not For Sale': Shashi Tharoor Shuts Down Troll Accusing Him Of 'Paid Review' For Aryan Khan's The Ba***ds Of Bollywood
'I'm Not For Sale': Shashi Tharoor Shuts Down Troll Accusing Him Of 'Paid Review' For Aryan Khan's The Ba***ds Of Bollywood
BJP Chief JP Nadda Orders Relief Efforts As Cyclone Montha Nears Andhra Coast
BJP Chief JP Nadda Orders Relief Efforts As Cyclone Montha Nears Andhra Coast
Maharashtra RTO Employees Call Off Hunger Strike After Assurances From Transport Commissioner
Maharashtra RTO Employees Call Off Hunger Strike After Assurances From Transport Commissioner

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhide Bridge Traffic Diverted Until Dec 15 Due To Pune Metro Work

Bhide Bridge Traffic Diverted Until Dec 15 Due To Pune Metro Work

Jain Community Marches To Nashik Collectorate, Demands Cancellation Of Pune Boarding Land Deal

Jain Community Marches To Nashik Collectorate, Demands Cancellation Of Pune Boarding Land Deal

Nashik: BJP Celebrates Diwali With Underprivileged; Organises 'One Lamp For The Deprived' Outreach

Nashik: BJP Celebrates Diwali With Underprivileged; Organises 'One Lamp For The Deprived' Outreach

Nashik District Tennis Volleyball Selections Underway For State Championship

Nashik District Tennis Volleyball Selections Underway For State Championship

Nashik All Set To Host Ranji Trophy: Maharashtra Vs. Saurashtra Match Starts Nov 1

Nashik All Set To Host Ranji Trophy: Maharashtra Vs. Saurashtra Match Starts Nov 1