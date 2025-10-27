Bhide Bridge Traffic Diverted Until Dec 15 Due to Pune Metro Work |

The Pune Traffic Police have issued a no-objection certificate (NOC) to Maha Metro Pune for the ongoing construction work of the Deccan Metro Station and the Deccan Cable Bridge.

The permission will remain valid from October 9 to December 15, 2025, and includes a detailed set of traffic management and safety conditions. As part of the arrangement, the Bhide Bridge area will face traffic diversions during the construction period.

The bridge will remain open for vehicles every evening between 5 PM and 7 PM. In view of Diwali, the bridge was fully open from October 11 to 22, 2025, to ease festive traffic.

Traffic Diversion Routes

• Vehicles heading from Jaywant Tilak Bridge to Deccan via Bhide Bridge will now take the route through Nadipatra Pethkar Washing Centre – Kelkar Road – Z Bridge – Garud Ganapati Chowk – Lakshmi Road – Tilak Chowk.

• Traffic moving from Kelkar Road to Deccan will be rerouted via Jaywant Tilak Bridge – PMC – Deccan, turning right at Pethkar Washing Centre and following the riverbed.

• The Deccan PMPML Bus Stop to Bhide Bridge route will remain closed. Motorists can instead use Khandoji Baba Chowk or Z Bridge via Kelkar Road and Tilak Chowk.

• Two-wheelers from Rajput Brickworks will be diverted via Khilare Wadi – S.M. Joshi Bridge – Poona Hospital Bridge.

Read Also Pune: One Lane Of Veer Savarkar Flyover At Paud Phata To Remain Closed For Repairs Till November 26

Safety and Regulation Measures

To ensure smooth movement and safety, Maha Metro has been instructed to deploy 50 trained traffic wardens, 25 each under the Vishrambaug and Deccan Traffic Divisions.

The Traffic Department has mentioned that if traffic jams occur due to poor planning, the NOC will be cancelled immediately.

Maha Metro has also been made solely responsible for any accidents or property damage occurring during the work.

The Pune Traffic Police has appealed to citizens to cooperate and follow diversion signs to maintain smooth traffic flow during the ongoing Metro construction phase.