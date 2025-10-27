 Nashik District Tennis Volleyball Selections Underway For State Championship
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNashik District Tennis Volleyball Selections Underway For State Championship

Nashik District Tennis Volleyball Selections Underway For State Championship

Based on the players’ performance in the event, selections will be made for the Nashik district team, which will represent the district in the 27th Maharashtra State Inter-District Competition scheduled to be held in Hingoli from Nov 1 to 2, 2025.

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Monday, October 27, 2025, 08:49 PM IST
article-image
Nashik District Tennis Volleyball Selections Underway For State Championship | Federation of India (Representative Pic)

The Nashik District Tennis Volleyball Association, in collaboration with the District Sports Officer’s Office, organised a district-level tennis volleyball competition and selection test for senior and adult men’s and women’s groups on Monday, Oct 27, 2025, at the Minatai Thackeray Divisional Sports Complex, Nashik. The competition began at 9.30 am.

Based on the players’ performance in the event, selections will be made for the Nashik district team, which will represent the district in the 27th Maharashtra State Inter-District Competition scheduled to be held in Hingoli from Nov 1 to 2, 2025.

Read Also
Crops Submerged, Debts Due: Nashik Farmers In Crisis After Unseasonal Rains
article-image

The Nashik District Tennis Volleyball Association has appealed to players from institutions, colleges, and schools across the district to participate actively in the event.

For more information, interested players can contact Kiran Gholap or Abhishek Sonawane.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Anuradha Paudwal Donates NICU Ventilator To KEM Hospital, Merging Melody With Compassion
Mumbai: Anuradha Paudwal Donates NICU Ventilator To KEM Hospital, Merging Melody With Compassion
Navi Mumbai: NMMC’s Fort-Building Competition Draws 56 Entries Under Maharashtra Govt’s 'Durgotsav' Initiative
Navi Mumbai: NMMC’s Fort-Building Competition Draws 56 Entries Under Maharashtra Govt’s 'Durgotsav' Initiative
'Our Right Of Defence Against Terrorism Can Never Be Compromised': EAM S Jaishankar At East Asia Summit
'Our Right Of Defence Against Terrorism Can Never Be Compromised': EAM S Jaishankar At East Asia Summit
Navi Mumbai Forum Slams 'Systematic Loot Of Public Funds' Ahead Of Civic Polls
Navi Mumbai Forum Slams 'Systematic Loot Of Public Funds' Ahead Of Civic Polls

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhide Bridge Traffic Diverted Until Dec 15 Due To Pune Metro Work

Bhide Bridge Traffic Diverted Until Dec 15 Due To Pune Metro Work

Jain Community Marches To Nashik Collectorate, Demands Cancellation Of Pune Boarding Land Deal

Jain Community Marches To Nashik Collectorate, Demands Cancellation Of Pune Boarding Land Deal

Nashik: BJP Celebrates Diwali With Underprivileged; Organises 'One Lamp For The Deprived' Outreach

Nashik: BJP Celebrates Diwali With Underprivileged; Organises 'One Lamp For The Deprived' Outreach

Nashik District Tennis Volleyball Selections Underway For State Championship

Nashik District Tennis Volleyball Selections Underway For State Championship

Nashik All Set To Host Ranji Trophy: Maharashtra Vs. Saurashtra Match Starts Nov 1

Nashik All Set To Host Ranji Trophy: Maharashtra Vs. Saurashtra Match Starts Nov 1