Nashik District Tennis Volleyball Selections Underway For State Championship | Federation of India (Representative Pic)

The Nashik District Tennis Volleyball Association, in collaboration with the District Sports Officer’s Office, organised a district-level tennis volleyball competition and selection test for senior and adult men’s and women’s groups on Monday, Oct 27, 2025, at the Minatai Thackeray Divisional Sports Complex, Nashik. The competition began at 9.30 am.

Based on the players’ performance in the event, selections will be made for the Nashik district team, which will represent the district in the 27th Maharashtra State Inter-District Competition scheduled to be held in Hingoli from Nov 1 to 2, 2025.

The Nashik District Tennis Volleyball Association has appealed to players from institutions, colleges, and schools across the district to participate actively in the event.

For more information, interested players can contact Kiran Gholap or Abhishek Sonawane.