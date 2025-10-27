Nashik's Bhumika Nehte Shines With Silver And Bronze Medals At Youth Games In Bahrain |

Nashik's fast runner Bhumika Nehte has achieved double success at the 3rd Youth Games being held in Bahrain, West Asia, from October 23 to 31. In the 200m race, Bhumika won the bronze medal by completing the distance in 24.43 seconds, while in the 4x100m medley relay, her team won the silver medal by completing the race in 2.12.00 minutes. This success has added another heartwarming achievement to the sports field of Nashik.

Selected in the Indian team in two categories, 200m and 4x100m relay, Bhumika justified her selection. In the medley relay, she won the silver medal by running with teammates Edwina Jason, Shaurya Ambure and Tannu.

Nashik's runners have been performing well in representing the country in long-distance events so far. However, Bhumika Nehte has become the first runner from Nashik to win a medal for India in the short-distance 200 meters event.

Earlier, Bhumika had also performed well in the 40th Junior Group Field Championship held in Bhubaneswar by running 200 meters. She also won first place in the 200 meters at the Khelo India National Championship in Patna.

Bhumika has been practising regularly under the guidance of NIS coach Siddharth Wagh at the Divisional Sports Complex in Panchavati for the last five years.

This international success has created new enthusiasm among the runners of Nashik. Coach Siddharth Wagh said, "Other athletes who practice with Bhumika will also perform similarly in international competitions and will hoist the flag of Nashik in the world."

Nashik Divisional Sports Deputy Director Snehal Salunkhe, District Sports Officer Sunanda Patil, Nashik District Athletics Association President Hemant Pandey, and Secretary Sunil Tavargiri congratulated Bhumika on her excellent performance. He also said that the organisation always provides all the facilities to the players to perform like this.