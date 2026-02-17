Pune Electricity Cut Update: Repeated Technical Failure At Bhosari Substation Disrupts Life & Business In Pimpri-Chinchwad | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A major internal fault in an 80 MVA The extra-high-voltage transformer at Mahatransco’s 220 kV Bhosari substation has triggered widespread power outages across the Bhosari and Pimpri divisions, officials announced on Monday. According to them, this problem has affected thousands of residents and over 500 businesses in Pimpri-Chinchwad.

The disruption, which began late Sunday night around 11:10 PM, has halted industrial production and thrown normal life out of gear for local citizens. The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has implemented emergency measures to restore power supply while appealing to the public for their cooperation during the crisis.

The technical failure specifically impacted the 80 MVA power load that serves a vast geographical belt, including residential and commercial hubs. Among the worst-hit areas are various industrial sectors in Bhosari MIDC, including S-Block, J-Block, D-2 Block, F-2 Block, and T-Block.

Residential neighbourhoods, including Indrayani Nagar, Bhosari Gaon, Jal Vayu Vihar, Gandharva Nagari, Sectors 4 and 6, Nehru Nagar, Sant Tukaram Nagar, Dapodi, and Kasarwadi, have also experienced significant electricity fluctuations and outages.

MSEDCL officials are currently working on a war footing to stabilise the grid by diverting the power load through alternative routes. While engineers successfully managed to restore partial supply to some sectors during the day by shifting the burden to other power lines, they cautioned that the additional load on these alternate circuits might cause further intermittent interruptions.

This incident marks a troubling trend, as a similar internal fault occurred in the exact same 80 MVA transformer earlier this month on 2nd February. This has forced the MSEDCL administration to repeat emergency restoration protocols.

In response to the recurring instability, the MSEDCL administration has requested that all consumers exercise restraint in their electricity consumption. Residents are being urged to use power sparingly until the high-voltage transformer is fully repaired or replaced.

MSEDCL has expressed regret for the inconvenience caused and maintained that technical teams are working tirelessly to find a permanent solution to the frequent equipment failures at the Bhosari facility.