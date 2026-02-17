 Holi Rush: Central Railway Announces Special Trains From Pune To Nagpur, Hazrat Nizamuddin, Ghazipur, Gorakhpur, Danapur
Central Railway has decided to run special train services from Pune to Nagpur, Hazrat Nizamuddin, Ghazipur, Gorakhpur and Danapur to clear the extra rush of passengers ahead of the Holi festival

Aakash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, February 17, 2026, 12:45 PM IST
Holi Rush: Central Railway Announces Special Trains From Pune To Nagpur, Hazrat Nizamuddin, Ghazipur, Gorakhpur, Danapur

Central Railway has decided to run special train services from Pune to Nagpur, Hazrat Nizamuddin, Ghazipur, Gorakhpur and Danapur to clear the extra rush of passengers ahead of the Holi festival.

Details of the trains are as follows:

1. Pune - Nagpur- Pune Weekly AC special (4 services)

Train no.01469 Weekly special will leave Pune every Tuesday at 15.50 hrs on 24.02.2026 & 03.03.2026 and will arrive Nagpur at 06.30 hrs the next day.

Train no.01470 Weekly special will leave Nagpur every Wednesday at 08.00 hrs on 25.02.2026 & 04.03.2026 and will arrive Pune at 23.30 hrs same day

These trains will run as Special Trains on 24.02.2026 & 25.02.2026 (2 services) and as Holi Special Trains on 03.03.2026 & 04.03.2026 (2 services).

Composition: 3 AC 2-tier, 15 AC 3-Tier, 1 General Second Class cum Guard’s brake van & and 1 Generator Van.

Halts:- Uruli, Daund Chord Line, Ahilyanagar, Belapur, Kopergaon, Manmad, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Malkapur, Shegaon, Akola, Badnera, Dhamangaon and Wardha

2. Pune - Nagpur- Pune Weekly special (4 services)

Train no.01457 Weekly special will leave Pune every Wednesday at 15.50 hrs on 25.02.2026 & 04.03.2026 and will arrive Nagpur at 06.30 hrs the next day.

Train no.01458 Weekly special will leave Nagpur every Thursday at 08.00 hrs on 26.02.2026 & 05.03.2026 and will arrive Pune at 23.30 hrs same day

These trains will run as Special Trains on 25.02.2026 & 26.02.2026 (2 services) and as Holi Special Trains on 04.03.2026 & 05.03.2026 (2 services).

Composition: 1 First AC, 1 AC 2-Tier , 2 AC 3-Tier, 5 Sleeper class , 6 General Second Class and 2 General Second Class cum Guard’s brake van.

Halts:- Uruli, Daund Chord Line, Ahilyanagar, Belapur, Kopergaon, Manmad, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Malkapur, Shegaon, Akola, Badnera, Dhamangaon and Wardha

3. Pune – Danapur- Pune Bi-Weekly Special (8 services)

Train no 01481 Bi-Weekly special will leave Pune on Monday & Friday at 19:55 hrs from 23.02.2026 to 06.03.2026 and arrive at Danapur at 08:00 hrs on the third day.

Train no 01482 Bi-Weekly special will leave Danapur on Wednesday & Sunday at 10.00 hrs from 25.02.2026 to 08.03.2026 and arrive at Pune at 18.15 hrs the next day.

These trains will run as Special Trains from 23.02.2026 to 01.03.2026 (4 services) and as Holi Special Trains from 02.03.2026 to 08.03.2026 (4 services).

Composition: 1 AC 2-Tier, 5 AC 3-Tier, 6 Sleeper Class, 4 General Second Class & 2 Luggage cum Guard’s Brake Vans

Halts: Daund Chord Cabin, Ahilyanagar, Kopargaon, Manmad, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Jn, Buxar and Ara.

4. Pune – Danapur- Pune Daily Special (32 services)

Train no 01449 Daily special will leave Pune daily at 15.30 hrs from 21.02.2026 to 08.03.2026 and arrive at Danapur at 02.45 hrs on the third day.

Train no 01450 Daily special will leave Danapur daily at 05.00 hrs from 23.02.2026 to 10.03.2026 and arrive at Pune at 18.15 hrs next day.

These trains will run as Special Trains from 21.02.2026 to 02.03.2026 (16 services) and as Holi Special Trains from 01.03.2026 to 10.03.2026 (16 services).

Composition: 1 AC 2-Tier, 5 AC 3-Tier, 6 Sleeper Class, 4 General Second Class & 2 Luggage cum Guard’s Brake Vans

Halts: Daund Chord Cabin, Ahilyanagar, Kopargaon, Manmad, Bhusaval, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Jn, Buxar and Ara.

5. Pune – Ghazipur City – Pune Bi-Weekly Special (8 services)

Train no 01431 Bi-Weekly Special will leave Pune every Friday & Tuesday at 06:40 hrs from 24.02.2026 to 06.03.2026 and arrive at Ghazipur City at 19:05 hrs on the next day

Train no 01432 Bi-Weekly Special will leave Ghazipur City every Sunday & Thursday at 04:20 hrs from 26.02.2026 to 08.03.2026 and arrive at Pune at 16:20 hrs the next day

These trains will run as Special Trains from 24.02.2026 to 01.03.2026 (4 services) and as Holi Special Trains from 03.03.2026 to 08.03.2026 (4 services).

Composition: 1 AC 2-Tier, 5 AC 3-Tier, 6 Sleeper Class, 4 General Second Class & 2 Luggage cum Guard’s Brake Vans

Halts: Daund Chord Cabin, Ahilyanagar, Kopargaon, Manmad, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Pipariya, Narsinghpur, Madan Mahal, Katni, Maihar, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Varanasi, Jaunpur and Aunrihar Junction.

6. Pune-Gorakhpur-Pune Daily specials (32 services)

Train no.01415 Daily special will leave Pune daily at 06.50 hrs from 21.02.2026 & 08.03.2026 and will arrive Gorakhpur at 16.00 hrs the next day.

Train no.01416 Daily special will leave Gorakhpur daily at 17.30 hrs from 22.02.2026 to 09.03.2026 and will arrive Pune at 03.15 hrs on the third day.

These trains will run as Special Trains from 21.02.2026 to 01.03.2026 (16 services) and as Holi Special Trains from 01.03.2026 to 09.03.2026 (16 services).

Composition: 1 AC-2 Tier, 6 AC-3 Tier, 6 Sleeper Class, 4 General Second Class and 2 General Second Class cum Guard’s brake van

Halts: Daund Chord Cabin, Ahilyanagar, Kopargaon, Manmad, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Rani Kamlapati, Bina, Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi, Orai, Kanpur Central, Lucknow, Gonda and Basti.

7. Pune – Hazrat Nizamuddin – Pune Weekly Special (4 services)

Train no 01491 Weekly special will leave Pune at 17.30 hrs every Friday on 27.02.2026 & 06.03.2026 and arrive Hazrat Nizamuddin at 20.00 hrs the next day.

Train no 01492 Weekly special will leave Hazrat Nizamuddin at 21.25 hrs every Saturday on 28.02.2026 & 07.03.2026 and arrive Pune at 23.55 hrs next day.

These trains will run as Special Trains on 27.02.2026 & 28.02.2026 (2 services) and as Holi Special Trains on 06.03.2026 & 07.03.2026 (2 services).

Composition: 2 AC 2-Tier, 4 AC 3-Tier, 8 Sleeper Class, 4 General Second Class, 1 Luggage cum Guard’s Brake Van & 1 Generator Car.

Halts: Lonavala, Kalyan, Bhiwandi Road, Vasai Road, Vapi, Surat, Vadodara, Godhra, Ratlam, Shamgarh, Bhawani Mandi, Ramganj Mandi, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Gangapur City, Bharatpur and Mathura Junction.

