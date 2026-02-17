Pune Crime: Baramati Couple Arrested For Sexual Assault, Blackmail & Extortion

Bharati Vidyapeeth Police Station (Pune City Police Commissionerate) | File Photo

Pune: Bharati Vidyapeeth Police have arrested two accused in connection with a case involving sexual assault, blackmail, criminal intimidation and extortion.

The matter came to light after a victim lodged a police complaint against a husband and wife duo, alleging extortion and threats to make her private photos and videos viral.

The accused have been identified as Pratap Ramesh Jadhav (45), a resident of Ambegaon, and his wife Pallavi Pratap Jadhav (28), both natives of Baramati.

According to the police, the complainant had borrowed ₹2 lakh from the accused in June 2024 at an interest rate of 5 per cent per month. Despite repaying ₹3.60 lakh, the accused allegedly continued to demand more money. When the complainant refused to pay the additional amount, the accused allegedly began harassing her.

On August 25, 2025, the main accused, Pratap Ramesh Jadhav, allegedly sexually assaulted the complainant forcibly. He also allegedly threatened to make her private photos and videos viral on social media.

During October 2025, the accused, along with Pallavi Pratap Jadhav, allegedly pressured the complainant to file a false criminal case against an entrepreneur from Baramati MIDC.

The motive behind this, police said, was to ensure that the entrepreneur would not get bail in a rape case already registered against him. The complainant was allegedly promised ₹20–25 lakh and a flat in Baramati if she agreed to lodge the false case. When she refused, the accused allegedly threatened to kill her and circulate her obscene photos and videos. They also allegedly demanded ₹10 lakh from her as extortion.

Speaking to Free Press Journal, Rahul Khilare, Senior Police Inspector of Bharati Vidyapeeth Police Station, said investigations have revealed that the female accused allegedly targeted reputed and high-profile individuals, trapped them, took photographs with them and later threatened to implicate them in false cases. The duo allegedly used these tactics to blackmail victims and extort large sums of money through the complainant.

He added that a case has already been registered against the female accused at Hadapsar Police Station. Police have urged other victims, if any, who may have been trapped by the accused, to approach the nearest police station and lodge complaints.

Based on the complaint, Bharati Vidyapeeth Police Station has registered the case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including Sections 64, 64(2)(M), 77, 308(3), 49, 351(2), and 3(5), along with Sections 39 and 45 of the Maharashtra Money Lending (Regulation) Act, 2014.

Further investigation is underway.