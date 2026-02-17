Admissions May Be Halted In Colleges Failing To Fill Half Of Teaching Posts: SPPU Issues Ultimatum

Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) | Gaurav Kadam

Pune: The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has warned its affiliated colleges and recognised institutions that they must fill at least 50 per cent of their approved teaching positions by March 31, 2026, or face a complete ban on new first-year admissions in the next academic session.

The directive, issued through a circular on February 14, states that institutions failing to meet the minimum staffing requirement will not be permitted to admit students for first-year courses in the 2026–27 academic year.

The notice was signed by Deputy Registrar (Additional Charge) Pradeep Koli, who stated that the move is aimed at ensuring quality education and the proper implementation of the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The policy places strong emphasis on academic standards, student-teacher ratios, and faculty strength across higher education institutions.

The circular reads that all affiliated colleges and recognised institutions must ensure that at least half of their sanctioned teaching posts are filled either on a regular or ad hoc basis before the March 31 deadline. Failure to comply will result in the suspension of first-year admissions for the relevant courses.

Ironically, SPPU itself is facing a severe faculty shortage. As of September 2025, the university had 360 vacant posts out of 605 sanctioned teaching positions funded by the state and the university. The situation has worsened further due to retirements in the months that followed.

Although SPPU had advertised 111 teaching posts in December 2023, the recruitment process has remained stalled because of administrative delays and government-level stays.

Responding to concerns over the short deadline, Koli said the issue of vacancies has been under review for several years. “This is not a sudden decision. Colleges are expected to begin filling posts from the time they are established. Unfortunately, many institutions have made no effort to do so. After repeated follow-ups, the Academic Council decided to take a firm stand,” he said.

The decision is likely to place significant pressure on private and aided colleges, many of which operate with skeletal staff while continuing to expand student intake. Education experts believe the move could force long-overdue compliance and improve academic quality across the university’s vast network of affiliated institutions.

With the deadline now just weeks away, colleges will have to act swiftly to avoid losing admission rights for the next academic year.