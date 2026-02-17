Pune: Pahalgam Terror Attack Victim’s Daughter Expresses Gratitude To Medha Kulkarni, Eknath Shinde For Government Job | Video Screengrab

Pahalgam terror attack victim Santosh Jagdale's daughter, Asawari, on Tuesday expressed gratitude to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha MP Medha Kulkarni and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. This followed Shinde's directive to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Commissioner, Naval Kishore Ram, to induct her into government service.

''Amit Shah had come to Srinagar on April 23 to pay tribute to the 26 people (who lost their lives in Pahalgam), and at that time, he had spoken to everyone. I had faith that someone would definitely help in this work (getting a government job). Because of one post by Medha Kulkarni, the media connected with us through newspapers and media channels," Asawari said.

"Yesterday (Monday), throughout the day, the problems we had been facing for 10 months were shown in the news and reached Eknath Shinde. Then Shinde Saheb, within a few hours, sent instructions to the PMC Commissioner and said that orders related to my government job should be issued as soon as possible. I want to express my gratitude to her (Kulkarni) because this work is happening because of her, and I also thank Shinde Saheb from the bottom of my heart. From the day I spoke to him on the phone in April till today, the emotional support I have received, I sincerely thank him for that," she added.

According to a statement issued by the Urban Development Department, Shinde spoke to the PMC Commissioner, following which Asawari was contacted and an enquiry was made about her educational qualification. Directions were given to induct her into the service as per her educational qualifications, the statement said. "The government is sensitive to the issue and should induct Asawari into government service on compassionate grounds at the earliest," it further said.

Asawari's father, Santosh, was one of 26 victims who died when terrorists opened fire in Pahalgam's Baisaran meadows on April 22 last year.

Following the massacre, the state government had announced Rs 50 lakh in financial aid to the families of the six victims from Maharashtra and government employment to their next of kin.