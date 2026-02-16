Pune: After Opening Of First Stretch, Environmental Concerns Shadow Riverfront Development Project | X/@PMCPune

The first stretch of the Pune Riverfront Development (RFD) Project was opened to the public on Sunday (February 15). Meanwhile, many residents and activists have raised serious concerns over the manner in which the project has been implemented.

They highlighted that the completed work on the stretch has destroyed riparian forests and riverine habitats. They allege that old native trees, natural undergrowth, bird habitats, and both aquatic and terrestrial ecosystems have been adversely affected. They have also pointed out the loss of natural floodplains that play a critical role in flood control, biodiversity conservation, groundwater recharge, and overall river health.

The residents and the activists urged the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to ensure that the remaining stretches of the RFD are executed in a more eco-sensitive and site-specific manner instead of adopting a uniform design along the entire river course.

Pune River Revival group, an organisation working for saving the rivers, has proposed key pointers for environmentally responsible riverfront development. These include the protection of existing riparian vegetation, limiting hard concrete surfaces, and prioritising soft, permeable, and nature-based solutions. They have recommended low-impact public access measures such as elevated boardwalks, viewing decks, birdwatching platforms, and designated “finger access” points instead of continuous embankment construction.

They have also emphasised the need for a collaborative approach. They have expressed their willingness to work with authorities by offering ecological inputs and design suggestions to help modify plans for upcoming stretches. According to them, Pune still has an opportunity to set a model for riverfront development that balances public access with ecological preservation.

In a recent joint meeting involving officials from the Pune Municipal Corporation and the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, along with citizens, experts and NGOs, authorities acknowledged the importance of conserving the rich riparian habitats along the rivers. Officials conveyed their willingness to examine site-specific modifications to the RFD plans to safeguard ecologically sensitive areas.

Currently, design revisions are underway for the Ram-Mula confluence site with a focus on ecological conservation. Meanwhile, the PCMC has temporarily halted work along the Mula riverbanks until revised and modified designs are finalised and approved.

Prajakta Mahajan, a volunteer at Pune River Revival, said, "The damage caused in the completed stretch is deeply unfortunate and irreversible. However, we can learn from this experience and ensure that similar mistakes are not repeated. There are still several eco-sensitive stretches with rich flora and fauna that can and must be protected. The PMC and PCMC Commissioners have shown openness to discussing environmentally sensitive alternatives for these zones. This is a positive step and let's hope that we can save the remaining riparian forests."

Jayshree Ramdas, another activist, said, "The Mula-Mutha have suffered from neglect for many years. The urgent need is for investment in water treatment. Instead, we have beautiful green river banks being replaced by concrete devastation. In every city, we find such short-sighted policy colliding with extreme weather events that cause catastrophic flooding and loss of life and property. Benefits of this so-called development can be only for builders, politicians and corrupt bureaucracy."