MPSC Aspirants Slam Delay In Prelims Results, Warn Of Statewide Protest | File Photo

Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) aspirants have criticised the administration over the delay in declaring the results of the Maharashtra Gazetted Civil Services Combined Preliminary Examination 2025. More than three months after the exam was conducted, candidates say the prolonged uncertainty has left thousands of students mentally and financially distressed ahead of the upcoming mains examination.

The preliminary examination was held on November 9, 2025. The commission released the first answer key on November 13 and a revised answer key on January 2, 2026. However, despite the passage of over three months, the final result is yet to be announced, triggering widespread dissatisfaction among aspirants across the state.

Students have questioned the commission’s efficiency, pointing out that the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), on whose pattern the MPSC has reportedly modelled its revised examination format, usually declares preliminary results within 15 to 20 days. “If UPSC can maintain transparency and speed, why is MPSC taking over three months?” asked several aspirants.

Nitin Andhale, a competitive exam aspirant, said, “Last year, students had to protest because adequate time was not given for mains preparation. The same situation is being repeated. If students are forced to take to the streets again, MPSC and the government will be responsible.” He added that their demands include the immediate declaration of the prelims result within 48 hours, accountability for officials responsible for the delay, and assurance of sufficient preparation time before the mains examination. If the commission fails to act promptly, aspirants will launch a protest against the negligence.

Another aspirant, Nitin Mete, highlighted that the delay has also disrupted preparation plans for the State Services Main Examination, which is scheduled to begin on March 29, 2026. With the prelims result still pending, successful candidates may be left with barely 40 days to prepare for the descriptive mains exam. “The long-awaited results leave us in a state of uncertainty,” he said.

Aspirants, many of whom reside in Pune for competitive exam coaching, are facing additional financial burdens. Prolonged hostel fees, mess charges, and mounting family expectations have intensified mental stress among students who have already spent years preparing for the prestigious examination.

Nilesh Gopalghare, another aspirant from the city, expressed that the commission’s silence on the issue has created a lack of transparency and accountability. Despite repeated inquiries, aspirants have not received any official clarification regarding the delay.