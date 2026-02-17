What Is the Mobility Card? All You Need To Know About The New Mandatory Pass For Concessional MSRTC Travel | Representational Image

Pune: The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) will soon make the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) compulsory for all passengers who avail themselves of concessional or free bus travel under state welfare schemes. Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik announced that the move is part of a broader effort to modernise and digitise the public transport system across Maharashtra.



The NCMC is designed to replace paper-based concession passes with a cashless, digital alternative that allows automated ticketing and centralised record-keeping. According to Sarnaik, the new system will ensure accurate data on concession usage and enable transparent reimbursements to MSRTC under a single, integrated platform. He described the initiative as both a technological upgrade and a step toward rebuilding trust in the system.





Once implemented, the card will be mandatory for students, senior citizens, women, persons with disabilities, freedom fighters, accredited journalists, and other groups who currently benefit from the free travel. Each category will receive a card linked to its official identity: students’ cards will be mapped to their Saral numbers, while senior citizens and women will receive Aadhaar-linked cards. Persons with disabilities will be issued cards connected to their UDID numbers, and freedom fighters, journalists, and state awardees can collect theirs from divisional offices.



To make the transition easier, the state transport department has appointed over 3,000 authorised agents to help passengers register for the card. Enrolment centres will be set up at bus depots and stations, particularly to assist rural travellers, senior citizens, and women who often face difficulties accessing digital services.





The NCMC will cover several existing concession schemes, including a 50 per cent fare discount for women under the Mahila Samman Scheme, a 50 per cent discount for passengers aged 65 to 75, and free travel for those above 75 under the Amrut Senior Citizen Scheme. School students will continue to receive monthly passes at a 66.67 per cent discount, while girl students up to Class 12 will be eligible for free passes under the Punyashlok Ahilyabai Holkar Scheme. Freedom fighters and one companion, accredited journalists, and state award recipients will also be able to travel free. In addition, socially disadvantaged groups will receive a 30 per cent concession, and monthly or quarterly pass holders will get 50 per cent off.



Sarnaik said the digital card would remove problems such as the shortage of small change and make financial transactions more transparent. He added that the system would bring a modern touch to traditional bus travel, improving safety and convenience for passengers. However, Ranjit Gadgil, programme director of the NGO Parisar, cautioned that the shift could be difficult for those unfamiliar with technology. He urged the authorities to actively support digitally illiterate users, especially senior citizens and rural residents, and to provide alternative arrangements until the transition is fully completed.