 ‘Jamtara 2’ Actor Sachin Chandwade, Member Of Pune’s Popular Kalawant Dhol-Tasha Pathak, Dies By Suicide In Jalgaon
e-Paper Get App
HomePune‘Jamtara 2’ Actor Sachin Chandwade, Member Of Pune’s Popular Kalawant Dhol-Tasha Pathak, Dies By Suicide In Jalgaon

‘Jamtara 2’ Actor Sachin Chandwade, Member Of Pune’s Popular Kalawant Dhol-Tasha Pathak, Dies By Suicide In Jalgaon

The incident took place at around 1:30 pm on October 23. Chandwade allegedly hanged himself from the ceiling fan in a room on the upper floor of his home. Family members rushed him to a nearby private hospital

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 27, 2025, 03:42 PM IST
article-image
‘Jamtara 2’ Actor Sachin Chandwade, Member Of Pune’s Popular Kalawant Dhol-Tasha Pathak, Dies By Suicide In Jalgaon | Instagram

A 25-year-old actor, Sachin Chandwade, died by suicide by hanging himself at his residence in Undirkhede village, located in Jalgaon district’s Parola taluka.

The incident took place at around 1:30 pm on October 23. Chandwade allegedly hanged himself from the ceiling fan in a room on the upper floor of his home. Family members rushed him to a nearby private hospital.

As his condition worsened, he was shifted to Dhule for advanced treatment but succumbed during treatment the next day.

Read Also
Pune: Gokhale Landmarks Withdraws From Controversial Jain Boarding House Land Deal
article-image

As per his Instagram profile, Chandwade was set to appear in Netflix’s Jamtara Season 2. He had acted in the short film Vishay Close, which had been selected for the International Cultural Artefact Film Festival. Recently, he had shared an update about his next film Asurvan. In this film, he was going to play the role of ‘Soma’. The Marathi film is directed and written by Sachin Ramchandra Aambat and produced by Swapna Swaroop.

FPJ Shorts
Massive Blow! Star Indian Player Pratika Rawal Ruled Out Of ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Due To Injury: Reports
Massive Blow! Star Indian Player Pratika Rawal Ruled Out Of ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Due To Injury: Reports
'Congress Leader Priyank Kharge Is First Class Idiot,' Says Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
'Congress Leader Priyank Kharge Is First Class Idiot,' Says Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
Blackmailed With AI Deepfakes Of His Sisters, 19-Year-Old Faridabad Student Dies By Suicide; 2 Booked
Blackmailed With AI Deepfakes Of His Sisters, 19-Year-Old Faridabad Student Dies By Suicide; 2 Booked
'Only The Guilty Feel Threatened': Abhishek Bajaj's Ex-Wife Akanksha Jindal Shares Cryptic Note Amid Bigg Boss 19 Wildcard Entry Rumours
'Only The Guilty Feel Threatened': Abhishek Bajaj's Ex-Wife Akanksha Jindal Shares Cryptic Note Amid Bigg Boss 19 Wildcard Entry Rumours

Apart from this, Chandwade was also a member of Pune’s popular Kalawant Dhol-Tasha Pathak. His Instagram profile has pictures of him playing the dhol during Ganeshotsav with Marathi celebrities such as Saurabh Gokhale, Shruti Marathe, Siddharth Jadhav, and Anuja Sathe, among others.

Read Also
Post-Diwali Rush: Pune Chokes Under Heavy Traffic; Gridlock Reported At Hinjawadi & Kharadi IT Parks...
article-image

Reportedly, Chandwade was an IT professional and worked at a company in Pune.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Satara Doctor Suicide: Mother Alleges Same Doctor Signed Fake Postmortem Of Her Daughter

Satara Doctor Suicide: Mother Alleges Same Doctor Signed Fake Postmortem Of Her Daughter

‘Jamtara 2’ Actor Sachin Chandwade, Member Of Pune’s Popular Kalawant Dhol-Tasha Pathak, Dies...

‘Jamtara 2’ Actor Sachin Chandwade, Member Of Pune’s Popular Kalawant Dhol-Tasha Pathak, Dies...

Pune Crime: Senior Citizen Tricked By Two Men Posing As Acquaintances In Baner; Gold Chain Worth...

Pune Crime: Senior Citizen Tricked By Two Men Posing As Acquaintances In Baner; Gold Chain Worth...

Chandrakant Patil Conveyed Amit Shah’s Message To Murlidhar Mohol To Cancel Pune Jain Land Deal,...

Chandrakant Patil Conveyed Amit Shah’s Message To Murlidhar Mohol To Cancel Pune Jain Land Deal,...

Pune: Opposition Demands Action Against Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis & Union MoS Murlidhar Mohol...

Pune: Opposition Demands Action Against Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis & Union MoS Murlidhar Mohol...