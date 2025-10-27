‘Jamtara 2’ Actor Sachin Chandwade, Member Of Pune’s Popular Kalawant Dhol-Tasha Pathak, Dies By Suicide In Jalgaon | Instagram

A 25-year-old actor, Sachin Chandwade, died by suicide by hanging himself at his residence in Undirkhede village, located in Jalgaon district’s Parola taluka.

The incident took place at around 1:30 pm on October 23. Chandwade allegedly hanged himself from the ceiling fan in a room on the upper floor of his home. Family members rushed him to a nearby private hospital.

As his condition worsened, he was shifted to Dhule for advanced treatment but succumbed during treatment the next day.

As per his Instagram profile, Chandwade was set to appear in Netflix’s Jamtara Season 2. He had acted in the short film Vishay Close, which had been selected for the International Cultural Artefact Film Festival. Recently, he had shared an update about his next film Asurvan. In this film, he was going to play the role of ‘Soma’. The Marathi film is directed and written by Sachin Ramchandra Aambat and produced by Swapna Swaroop.

Apart from this, Chandwade was also a member of Pune’s popular Kalawant Dhol-Tasha Pathak. His Instagram profile has pictures of him playing the dhol during Ganeshotsav with Marathi celebrities such as Saurabh Gokhale, Shruti Marathe, Siddharth Jadhav, and Anuja Sathe, among others.

Reportedly, Chandwade was an IT professional and worked at a company in Pune.