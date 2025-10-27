Otter Controls India Inaugurates $4.5 Million Manufacturing Facility In Pune's Chakan, To Create 1000 Jobs |

Otter Controls India, a joint venture with the UK-based Otter Controls Limited, today inaugurated its state-of-the-art 4th manufacturing facility in the Chakan-Pune region.

The new Manufacturing Facility represents a significant commitment to Indian manufacturing, backed by a total investment of $4.5 million, and was inaugurated by the Chief Guest, Avnish Malhotra, India Lead - Future Mobility Department for Business & Trade, Head of British Trade Office-Pune.

The new facility is set to significantly scale up the company's operations, increasing its total production capacity by 75% and generating 1000 new jobs in the Chakan-Pune industrial hub.

Strategic Investment and Commitment to 'Make in India'

The expansive new plant covers 96,000 sq ft of floor space and is central to Otter Controls India’s strategy of strengthening the local supply chain, in firm alignment with the 'Make in India' philosophy. The company was previously honoured with the National Productivity & Innovation Award under this initiative.

"This new Manufacturing Facility is a true reflection of our belief in the resilience and potential of the Indian manufacturing sector," said Ulhas K Joshi, Managing Director, Otter Controls India Private Limited. "By investing in capacity and creating 1000 new jobs here in Pune, we are not just scaling our business; we are investing in the community and helping to build a more robust, self-reliant domestic supply chain."

Technology and Vision for Future Mobility

The 96,000 sq ft facility is equipped with advanced technology, including a Clean Room Facility ISO 8 / Class 100,000. This technological leap allows the company to enter the highly specialized EMS & SMT vertical (Electronics Manufacturing Services and Surface Mount Technology) for both the Automotive and Non-Automotive sectors. The new facility will also contribute in enhancing its offering of high-precision components such as Liquid Silicone Rubber (LSR) molded components and niche wire harnesses.

Dr. David Smith, Chairman, Otter Group & Mr. Alex Nijhoff, Managing Director & CEO, Otter Group commented on the inauguration, "This investment in Pune is a key strategic decision for the global Otter Group. It underscores our commitment to providing world-class technology and quality, benchmarking our processes against leading international standards. The launch of this facility, especially its capacity to develop next-generation solutions like EMS Manufacturing and Relay Manufacturing for Defence Sectors, solidifies our position as a future-ready engineering partner in the Asia-Pacific region."

The company's future focus will include the introduction of EMS Manufacturing, In-house Commercial Stamping, Railway Switchgears, and Relay Manufacturing for the Defence Sectors.