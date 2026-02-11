Beed Police Warn Youth Against Fake Police Recruitment Offers, Issue Public Advisory | File Image

Beed: The Beed district police have issued a public advisory warning residents against fraudsters who are allegedly misleading job aspirants by promising police recruitment in exchange for money. Police officials said some antisocial elements are falsely claiming to have influence or personal connections within the recruitment system and are exploiting the hopes of unemployed youth.

Clarifying the process, police authorities stressed that police recruitment is carried out strictly on merit and in a fully transparent manner. The entire selection procedure is monitored under continuous CCTV surveillance to ensure fairness at every stage. Officials categorically stated that there is no involvement of agents, middlemen or private individuals in recruitment, and no candidate is required to pay money to secure a police job under any circumstances.

The police administration cautioned that anyone asserting that recruitment can be managed through monetary transactions is attempting to cheat the public. Citizens have been urged not to believe such claims and to avoid engaging with individuals who offer shortcuts or guaranteed selections.

To curb such fraudulent activities, the Beed police have appealed to citizens to promptly report any suspicious demands or false assurances related to recruitment. Complaints can be lodged with the Beed Police Control Room by calling 02442-222333 or with the Anti-Corruption Bureau at 02442-222649.

In addition, to make grievance redressal quicker and more accessible, the police have introduced a ‘Samvad’ QR code facility. Through this digital platform, citizens can directly register complaints and share information with the police.

Reiterating their commitment to integrity and public service, Beed police officials appealed to residents to remain alert, spread awareness, and cooperate with authorities in preventing fraud and ensuring a transparent recruitment environment.