Pune: Gokhale Landmarks Withdraws From Controversial Jain Boarding House Land Deal

Pune: Amidst all the controversy regarding the land transaction of Seth Hirachand Nemchand Smarak Trust (SHNT) Jain Boarding House in Pune, the buyers, M/s Gokhale Landmarks LLP, have pulled out of the deal and have contacted the trustees of the Jain Boarding House to cancel the deal. In the email received by The Free Press Journal, it can be seen that one of the partners of Gokhale Landmarks LLP, Vishal Gokhale, states that they want to cancel the deal and receive back the money they have already paid.

The alleged shady and controversial deal between the Gokhale Landmarks and the Seth Hirachand Nemachand Samarak Trust (SHNT) regarding the Jain Housing Board's land was finalised on October 8. Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Cooperation Murlidhar Mohol's name was brought up in the controversy days later, as he was said to be behind the rushed manner of this deal. Mohol, who is also the former partner of the Gokhali Landmarks, reiterated his non-involvement.

However, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena leader and former MLA Ravindra Dhangekar targeted Mohol heavily and demanded his resignation. The land deal took political reactions across the state. Mohol and Dhangekar had an open verbal battle in the city, as both of them were targeting each other every day for a period of more than two weeks.

After the Jain community itself became vocal and demanded that the land deal be cancelled due to its alleged undervaluation of the deal. The community also opposed the apparent plans for the redevelopment of the land into a commercial property. The trust has owned the property since 1958, and the property includes a Jain boarding hostel for students, the Shri Bhagwan Mahavir Digambar Jain Temple, 240 mature trees, servant quarters, and a hall. The community maintained their opposition, arguing that the land's original purpose was charitable rather than commercial.

Acharya Shri 108 Guptinandi Ji Maharaj, a prominent spiritual leader of the Digambara Jain community, on Sunday, threatened to go on a hunger strike if the land deal wasn't cancelled by November 1. Pune MP Mohol, who visited the site on Saturday, promised the solution to this controversy will be found by November 1.

Gokhale Landmarks Tapout

After the heated controversy regarding the deal, late Sunday night, it was reported that the Gokhale Landmarks have made a move to pull out of the deal. One of the partners, Vishal Gokhale, said in the email, “I request the trust to accept my request and accept the Deed of Cancellation in respect to the Sale Deed and POA dated 8th October 2025.”

Gokhale Landmarks has further demanded that the Rs 230 crore of the total value already paid be returned appropriately. “The decision stems solely from moral and social considerations and not from any dissatisfaction or dispute with the trust or its trustees,” said Vishal Gokhale.