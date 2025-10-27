 Pune: First-Year Computer Science Student Of Pimpri-Chinchwad College Of Engineering Dies By Suicide Due To Study Pressure
The deceased student has been identified as Avdhut Arvind Mohite (18, Ravet). He was a first-year student at the PCCOE College and was studying computer science. Being a native of Wakhari village in Phaltan Taluka of Satara District, Avdhut's parents are teachers

Varad BhatkhandeUpdated: Monday, October 27, 2025, 01:33 PM IST
Pune: First-Year Computer Science Student Of Pimpri-Chinchwad College Of Engineering Dies By Suicide Due To Study Pressure | Representative Image

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A student living in the Ravet area of Pimpri-Chinchwad and studying at the Pimpri-Chinchwad College of Engineering (PCCOE) died by suicide on Sunday night. The student took the drastic step of giving up his life due to the alleged pressure of studies, as it was becoming hard for him to cope in the engineering college.

The deceased student has been identified as Avdhut Arvind Mohite (18, Ravet). He was a first-year student at the PCCOE College and was studying computer science. Being a native of Wakhari village in Phaltan Taluka of Satara District, Avdhut's parents are teachers.

Police sources told The Free Press Journal that Avdhut came to the city this year as he secured admission for CS in the PCCOE. He was living with his roommates in the Sai Mangal Housing Society in Ravet. As the term began a few months ago, Avdhut was struggling in his studies. He was having trouble with one of the subjects and was under a lot of pressure.  

Last night when his roommates tried to call him, he wasn't answering his bedroom door. When they broke it open, they found Avdhut had hung himself on the ceiling fan with the help of a nylon rope. He was rushed to the hospital, but doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Police said that his friends and family have confirmed that he was having mental pressure due to the studies. His close people said that he was an introvert and didn't share his problems with anyone. His parents have been informed, and they have arrived in the city, noted an official.

Senior Police Inspector Nitin Fatangare, in charge of the Ravet Police Station, told The FPJ, “The incident happened last night. An Accidental Death Report (ADR) will be registered. An investigation is ongoing into the matter.”

