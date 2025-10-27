VBA's Prakash Ambedkar Leads ‘Virat Dhadak Morcha’ Against Alleged SRA Corruption In Pune & Pimpri-Chinchwad - VIDEOS | Video Screengrab

Pune: A ‘Virat Dhadak Morcha' was taken out by the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad on Monday under the leadership of Adv Prakash Ambedkar to oppose the alleged corruption in the Srum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) by the current Mahayuti Government. The protest march took place simultaneously at the Agriculture College gate in Pune and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Chowk in Pimpri.

Watch Videos:

The VBA activists alleged that the SRA functions in favour of builders. Hundreds of activists and workers were present at both protests. While Adv Prakash Ambedkar was present in Pune, his wife, Anjali Maydeo Ambedkar, led the protest in Pimpri.

In the protest, several demands were made by the protesters for the benefit of poor and poverty-stricken people who live in slums. They complained that the SRA projects, meant for the betterment of slum residents, are delayed. They also demanded bigger houses, up to 500 sq ft per flat, so that these people can live in dignity.

Under the SRA, residents displaced during redevelopment are paid rent by builders until their new homes are ready. However, VBA said that the current amount is too low to afford housing in cities like Pune and Mumbai and has demanded a revision to ₹15,000.

‘No to Builder-Led Proposals, Let People Bring Their Own Plans’

Loud slogans were raised in Pimpri-Chinchwad's protest while a walking march was held from the Agriculture College gate to the SRA office. Adv. Ambedkar himself met the SRA officials in Pune and had discussions with them. After the meeting, Adv Ambedkar spoke with the media, where he said, “Builders are bringing proposals, and the department is accepting them. In this context, we insisted that no, the people there should form a society and bring the proposal, and at the same time, they should also suggest the name of the builder for the development.”

“This has been agreed upon. Another issue is that the rent being given is low. We have demanded Rs 15,000 rent, and we have been assured that it will be revised. The third thing is that there will be a hearing for all those who have been deemed ineligible but have applied, claiming they are eligible, and their path will be cleared as soon as possible. In today's meeting, a decision has been made to cancel the projects of all contractors whose projects have been stalled for over five years. This is an important decision. New contractors will be appointed there, and those projects will be started so that everything can be completed as soon as possible,” said VBA Chief Ambedkar.

He further urged that RERA laws be applied to SRA projects to expedite housing construction. They criticised successive governments for diverting profits to builders instead of strengthening MHADA for affordable housing. He claimed that the diverted profits were Rs 50 crore per project and stressed the need for justice and on-site homes for slum dwellers.

‘Every Citizen Deserves a 500 Sq Ft Home’

Anjali Maydeo Ambedkar said, "VBA has several demands regarding the SRA. Everyone should receive a 500-square-foot house so that citizens can live with dignity. The houses given to the citizens are in a dilapidated condition. There must be control over whether the builder carries out their maintenance and repairs. Project work is delayed, and due to this, people waiting for their homes do not receive rent.”

“This rent should be provided regularly. The land of citizens who have been living there for 50 years is forcibly taken for projects. This land should rightfully belong to the citizens residing in the settlement. Work on many projects is stalled. The SRA should monitor this. Penal action should be taken against the builders whose work is stalled. They should be blacklisted," she demanded.