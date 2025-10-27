VIDEO: Warranty Dispute At Jewellery Shop In Pune’s Kondhwa Sparks Communal Tension Between Hindu & Muslim Groups | Video Screengrab

Dispute over a jewellery warranty at the Mahalakshmi Jewellers shop in Pune's Kondhwa escalated into a physical altercation, triggering tension between two communities in the area. The incident took place on Saturday evening, around 7.30 pm.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to the information received, the dispute began when a customer, Parvez Nabi Sheikh, returned to the shop claiming that an earring had broken within the warranty period and demanded a replacement. However, the shop owner allegedly refused to exchange the item, stating that it had already been worn and used.

The argument soon turned into a scuffle between the shop owner and the customer, drawing attention from nearby residents. The incident reportedly took a communal turn as a group of people from both Hindu and Muslim communities gathered at the spot, leading to physical altercation and tension in the area.

Kumar Ghadge, Senior Police Inspector of Kondhwa Police Station, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said, "The situation is under control. Cross-complaints have been filed by them regarding the matter. The matter is under investigation. Accordingly, action will be taken."