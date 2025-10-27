 VIDEO: Warranty Dispute At Jewellery Shop In Pune’s Kondhwa Sparks Communal Tension Between Hindu & Muslim Groups
VIDEO: Warranty Dispute At Jewellery Shop In Pune's Kondhwa Sparks Communal Tension Between Hindu & Muslim Groups

VIDEO: Warranty Dispute At Jewellery Shop In Pune’s Kondhwa Sparks Communal Tension Between Hindu & Muslim Groups

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Monday, October 27, 2025, 05:53 PM IST
article-image
VIDEO: Warranty Dispute At Jewellery Shop In Pune’s Kondhwa Sparks Communal Tension Between Hindu & Muslim Groups | Video Screengrab

Dispute over a jewellery warranty at the Mahalakshmi Jewellers shop in Pune's Kondhwa escalated into a physical altercation, triggering tension between two communities in the area. The incident took place on Saturday evening, around 7.30 pm.

According to the information received, the dispute began when a customer, Parvez Nabi Sheikh, returned to the shop claiming that an earring had broken within the warranty period and demanded a replacement. However, the shop owner allegedly refused to exchange the item, stating that it had already been worn and used.

