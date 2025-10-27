Pune: Youth Injured In Pitbull Attack At Shivajinagar, Owner Booked By Police

Representation image | Photo: Pexels

The owner of a Pitbull dog was booked by Shivajinagar Police after an 18-year-old youth was injured when the dog bit him on Sunday.

The incident took place around 6:30 p.m. near the Chintamani Building, outside the Samagra Kranti Yuvak Mandal.

According to the police, the Pitbull suddenly attacked the victim, Kartik Prashant Kalikar (18), a resident of Shivajinagar, and bit him on his left leg. Kalikar later lodged a complaint at the Shivajinagar Police Station, following which a case was registered against the dog's owner, Akshay Shelar (30), a resident of Chintamani Colony.

Police have booked Shelar under Section 291 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for negligence and failure to restrain a dangerous animal.

Officials said the dog had been left unchained, posing a threat to people in the area.