Who Is Ranjitsinh Naik Nimbalkar? Why Is The Former BJP MP's Name Linked To The Satara Doctor Suicide Case?

Pune: Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) former Madha MP Ranjitsinh Naik Nimbalkar's name was recently embroiled in a controversy as the Satara doctor who died by suicide named him in a four-page suicide letter. Since then, political circles have targeted him heavily, and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and the BJP high command are being demanded to take action against the leader.

What Is The Issue?

A 29-year-old woman doctor who is a native of Beed district was working at Phaltan Sub District Hospital in Satara District. She was found dead late at night on 24th October in a hotel room in Phaltan. She died by suicide and wrote a suicide note on her palm and a detailed four-page letter. She accused PSI Gopal Badane of rape and a Pune techie of mental harassment -- both of whom have been nabbed by police.

In the letter, she also mentioned an MP whose assistant was allegedly pressuring her to give fake medical reports. As her letter only mentioned the term ‘Khasdar Saheb’, preliminarily, it was speculated to be Satara incumbent MP Chhatrapati Udayanraje Bhosale. However, after a huge revelation by Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), former Madha MP Ranjitsinh Naik Nimbalkar was accused of foul play.

Who Is Ranjitsinh Naik Nimbalkar?

Ranjitsinh Naik Nimbalkar is a 48-year-old BJP politician born on 19th February 1977. He was elected as Madha MP after he won the Lok Sabha elections in 2019. However, he was defeated by Dhairyasheel Mohite Patil of NCP-SP in the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.

Naik Nimbalkar has a business background and is a farmer and a social worker. He is the chairman and managing director of the Swaraj Green Power and Fuel Limited, which is a manufacturer of sugar. He has decades of experience in the food, power, and fuel industries as a businessman. He was previously a part of the Indian National Congress as Satara District's president. Despite being from Satara's Phaltan town, Naik Nimbalkar was given an opportunity by the BJP to contest in Madha in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections.

His name was embroiled in the controversy of the Satara Doctor Suicide case. Shiv Sena UBT alleged that it was Naik Nimbalkar who was involved in pressuring the deceased doctor to create fake medical reports. However, Naik Nimbalkar has totally denied these charges and said he has no involvement. Speaking to reporters on Sunday, CM Devendra Fadnavis also gave a clean chit to Nimbalkar and said he is not involved. The CM, however, said that anyone involved won't be spared.

Shiv Sena UBT's Allegations

It was Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena's MLA Ambadas Danve who first accused Ranjitsinh Naik Nimbalkar of involvement in the Satara Doctor Suicide case. “The MP referred to in her statement is former Madha MP Ranjeetsingh Naik Nimbalkar. The two people who contacted her were his personal assistants. The former MP even spoke to her using one of their cellphones regarding the certificate,” claimed Danve. Along with Danve, multiple Uddhav Sena leaders have accused Naik Nimbalkar. ​

Meanwhile, speaking in Pune on Monday, Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Sushma Andhare made shocking claims, stating, “Did the woman doctor commit suicide, or was she murdered? We suspect murder. Her sister says that the handwriting in the suicide note is not hers. Her booking a room in the hotel itself is suspicious. Has the suicide note been made to disappear from this? Ranjitsinh Naik Nimbalkar harassed the woman doctor. He should be investigated. Ranjitsingh Naik Nimbalkar has also harassed workers from Beed. A person committed suicide because of Ranjitsinh Naik Nimbalkar. His two daughters also attempted suicide.”