 VBA Inaugurates District Office In Maharashtra's Parbhani; Ashok Sonune Urges Unity Ahead Of Local Polls
Sonune said that VBA national president Adv. Prakash Ambedkar will visit Parbhani district on October 28

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Monday, October 27, 2025, 06:48 PM IST
Parbhani: The district office of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) was inaugurated by the party’s central secretary, Ashok Sonune, in Parbhani on Sunday. Against the backdrop of the upcoming local body elections, he appealed to party workers to stay united for the party’s existence and work together to achieve success in the polls.

Sonune said that VBA national president Adv. Prakash Ambedkar will visit Parbhani district on October 28. He will discuss various issues related to the upcoming local body elections with party officials. Before that, all officials should begin preparations for the elections at the individual level.

District president Pramod Kute appealed to officials to prepare a list of aspirants for the upcoming elections and to reach out to voters at their doorsteps.

State vice president Nagorao Panchal, Buddhist Society of India state organiser Bhimrao Tayade, Suresh Shelke, women’s wing district president Sunita Salve, Ganesh Gudhe, Shivaji Vakale, city president Mudassir Asrar, Ansar Muniruddin, Tukaram Bharti, Dilip More, Mujaffar Khan, Dhammapal Sontakke, N. G. Khandare, B. R. Avhad, Yashwant Sonawane, Pramod Ambhore, Rahul Pole, Madhukar Bankar, and others were present.

