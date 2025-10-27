Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar District Collector Deelip Swami Orders Immediate Action On Complaints Over Voters’ List Errors

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Collector Deelip Swami Orders Immediate Action On Complaints Over Voters’ List Errors | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: District Collector Deelip Swami has directed that all complaints and objections received regarding the voters’ list be resolved immediately.

The State Election Commission has announced the voters’ list for the upcoming local body elections on July 1, 2025. However, several complaints and objections have been reported at various locations in the district, primarily concerning duplicate names in the list. Against this backdrop, a review meeting was held at the district collectorate on Monday.

Additional District Collector Sambhajirao Adkune, Resident Deputy District Collector Sangeeta Rathod, Dr Suchita Shinde, Eknath Bangale, District Supply Officer Praveen Fulari, and other officials were present. All sub-divisional officers, tehsildars, and municipal council CEOs attended the meeting through the audio-visual system.

Swami directed that booth-wise scrutiny of each voter’s list be conducted and that officers ensure there are no discrepancies. Complaints and objections raised should be resolved promptly, and the lists updated accordingly, he said.

The Election Commission has issued guidelines to address complaints and objections regarding duplicate names. If duplicate entries are found, officers must verify whether the voter is the same person. The names of such voters should be displayed on notice boards and official websites. Voters should be asked to submit a written clarification indicating in which prabhag they wish to vote. If no response is received, “double name” should be noted against their entries in the list, Swami directed.