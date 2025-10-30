 Congress State President Harshwardhan Sapkal Hits Back At Amit Shah’s ‘Binoculars’ Remark, Calls BJP’s New Office Product Of Corruption
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneCongress State President Harshwardhan Sapkal Hits Back At Amit Shah’s ‘Binoculars’ Remark, Calls BJP’s New Office Product Of Corruption

Congress State President Harshwardhan Sapkal Hits Back At Amit Shah’s ‘Binoculars’ Remark, Calls BJP’s New Office Product Of Corruption

On October 26, Shah made the remarks while laying the foundation stone for the BJP’s new state headquarters near Churchgate station in Mumbai, calling it a “temple of ideology”. Responding sharply, Sapkal accused the BJP of constructing its new office through corrupt practices

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Thursday, October 30, 2025, 06:29 PM IST
article-image
Congress State President Harshwardhan Sapkal Hits Back At Amit Shah’s ‘Binoculars’ Remark, Calls BJP’s New Office Product Of Corruption | Sourced

Jalna: Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president Harshwardhan Sapkal strongly hit back at Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who recently claimed that the Opposition in Maharashtra would be “so reduced that it would not be visible even through binoculars.”

On October 26, Shah made the remarks while laying the foundation stone for the BJP’s new state headquarters near Churchgate station in Mumbai, calling it a “temple of ideology”. Responding sharply, Sapkal accused the BJP of constructing its new office through corrupt practices.

Sapkal was speaking at a Congress workers’ meeting at Kalyanrao Ghugre Stadium on Wednesday, where NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) city president Abdul Rashid Pahilwan and his supporters formally joined the Congress.

Read Also
Pune University Flyover Update: All You Need To Know About Baner-Shivajinagar Stretch Opening
article-image

“The time ahead belongs to the Congress. People are joining us across Maharashtra, in Beed, Nanded, and Jalna, in large numbers,” Sapkal said. He asserted that “people are joining the Congress to save democracy” and expressed confidence that the party would have its own mayor in the upcoming Jalna civic elections.

FPJ Shorts
Central Railway Conducts ‘Swachhata Pakhwada-2025’ Under Special Campaign 5.0 To Promote Cleanliness, Green Practices And E-Waste Management
Central Railway Conducts ‘Swachhata Pakhwada-2025’ Under Special Campaign 5.0 To Promote Cleanliness, Green Practices And E-Waste Management
Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik Orders Surprise Checks On Intoxicated MSRTC Staff
Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik Orders Surprise Checks On Intoxicated MSRTC Staff
MSRTC Suspends 7 Employees Found Drunk On Duty During Surprise Statewide Inspection; To Install Breath Analyzers In All New Buses For Passenger Safety
MSRTC Suspends 7 Employees Found Drunk On Duty During Surprise Statewide Inspection; To Install Breath Analyzers In All New Buses For Passenger Safety
FPJ Exclusive: Dawood Ibrahim Got Call From Mumbai Cop Seeking Money For Daughter’s Wedding; Ex-DGP Sivanandhan Breaks Silence
FPJ Exclusive: Dawood Ibrahim Got Call From Mumbai Cop Seeking Money For Daughter’s Wedding; Ex-DGP Sivanandhan Breaks Silence

Taking a dig at former Congress MLA Kailash Gorantyal, who defected to the BJP, Sapkal described him as a “sleeper cell of the BJP” within the Congress. “I apologise to the people that we had to bear him as a BJP man in our party,” he said.

Congress MP Dr Kalyan Kale also addressed the gathering, targeting former Union Minister Raosaheb Danve for what he termed “hollow talk of development” in the Jalna constituency during his tenure. Kale alleged that Danve took contracts related to the supply of rations, midday meals, and food distribution for workers. In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Kale defeated the five-time MP Danve from the Jalna constituency.

Read Also
Diwali Rush: Pune Railway Division Collects ₹1.14 Crore Fine From 10,603 Ticketless Passengers In...
article-image

District Congress president Rajabhau Deshmukh, state vice presidents Rajendra Rakh and Kalyan Dale, district in-charge Ashok Patil Nilegaonkar, and Sanjay Mutha also spoke on the occasion.

The proceedings were conducted by Azim Rahi and Congress City Block President Atique Khan.

Those present included District Minority Cell president Badar Chaus, Congress Seva Dal president Shaikh Ibrahim, Bhausaheb Gore, Akbar Khan, Abdul Rauf Parsuwale, and others.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Charity Commissioner Revokes Land Sale Sanction Of Seth Hirachand Nemchand Smarak Trust

Pune: Charity Commissioner Revokes Land Sale Sanction Of Seth Hirachand Nemchand Smarak Trust

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar To Hold Special Grievance Redressal Camp On November 6, Says District...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar To Hold Special Grievance Redressal Camp On November 6, Says District...

Congress Chief Harshvardhan Sapkal Slams CM Devendra Fadnavis For ‘Clean Chit’ In Satara Suicide...

Congress Chief Harshvardhan Sapkal Slams CM Devendra Fadnavis For ‘Clean Chit’ In Satara Suicide...

Congress State President Harshwardhan Sapkal Hits Back At Amit Shah’s ‘Binoculars’ Remark,...

Congress State President Harshwardhan Sapkal Hits Back At Amit Shah’s ‘Binoculars’ Remark,...

Nashik: YCMOU Student Mayuri Shelar Enters India Book Of Records With 47 Chakrasana Push-Ups

Nashik: YCMOU Student Mayuri Shelar Enters India Book Of Records With 47 Chakrasana Push-Ups