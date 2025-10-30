Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar To Hold Special Grievance Redressal Camp On November 6, Says District Collector Deelip Swami | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Residents often submit memorandums and complaints to ministers of the concerned departments. To address these grievances, the district administration will organise a special camp across all taluka and sub-divisional offices on November 6, District Collector Deelip Swami informed.

A meeting in this regard was held at the district collector’s office on Wednesday. Resident Deputy District Collector Janardan Vidhate, District Supply Officer Praveen Fulari, Sub-Divisional Election Officer Devendra Katke, Deputy District Collectors Eknath Bangale, Sangeeta Rathod, and Sangeeta Sanap, and officers from various departments were present.

Swami said that the special camp aims to resolve the memorandums and complaints submitted by residents to ministers and senior officials. The Revenue Department has launched a special drive titled Niptara Takrarincha to address such grievances. Complaints received up to October 27 will be included in this drive and resolved at the special camps scheduled in all sub-divisional and tehsil offices on November 6.

Local-level circle officers, revenue officers, and other officials will participate in the drive. A detailed review of all applications, complaints, and memorandums will be conducted. Officers in each taluka will follow up on the complaints, contact the applicants, and work to resolve the issues legally, Swami added.

Financial Aid for Eroded Lands and Silted Wells

Heavy rains in recent months have eroded farmland soil and filled wells with mud and silt. The government has announced financial assistance for such affected lands and wells under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS). On Wednesday, Swami directed all block development officers to immediately send proposals for these damaged lands and wells to the government.

He also instructed all sub-divisional officers, tehsildars, and block development officers through the audio-video system to expedite the process.

Eroded lands will be restored for farming through the scheme. Assistance will be provided to small and marginal farmers owning up to 2 hectares of land. Farmers must submit copies of the 7/12 extract of their land to block development officers. A technical officer will prepare a budget after inspection, which will then be sanctioned by the agriculture extension officer or branch engineer (technical) before being forwarded to the district collector.

The maximum financial aid will be ₹3 lakh per hectare. For a minimum of 2 hectares, a total of ₹5 lakh will be payable. Similarly, the maximum aid for each silted well will be ₹30,000. District Collector Deelip Swami appealed to farmers to take advantage of the scheme.