 Acharya Guptinandi Maharaj Gives Ultimatum Till November 1 To Resolve The Pune Jain Boarding House Land Deal, Warns Of Hunger Strike
A meeting was held on Sunday by senior members of the Jain community at the Jain boarding house

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, October 26, 2025, 08:36 PM IST
Acharya Guptinandi Maharaj Gives Ultimatum Till November 1 To Resolve The Pune Jain Boarding House Land Deal, Warns Of Hunger Strike | File Photo

Pune: Acharya Shri 108 Guptinandi Ji Maharaj of the Jain Community has finally made the demands of the community clear on Sunday by saying that if the land deal transaction is not solved by November 1, he will start a hunger strike. This comes a day after the Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Cooperation, Murlidhar Mohol, on Saturday visited the Seth Hirachand Nemchand Smarak Trust (SHNT) Jain Boarding House.

A meeting was held on Sunday by senior members of the Jain community at the Jain boarding house. After the meeting, speaking to reporters, Guptinandi Maharaj said, “No one has the right to sell the land which has been donated to a community or has been reserved for the community. The land of the Jain community in Pune's Model Colony has been sold off to a builder, and in this, all the transactions have been done by trustees of the Jain Housing Board.”

Guptinandi Maharaj further warned that no transaction regarding any land belonging to the Jain community should happen in this country. He demanded that the government take strict measures to prevent these and requested that the Jain Land transaction in Pune be cancelled. A silent march is going to be held on Monday across the country for this demand by the Jain community.

Guptinandi Maharaj further announced plans to hold a puja on 27th October, as a hearing is scheduled on that day regarding the land. A one-day fast will be held on 29th October. “By then, the land transaction should be cancelled, or a hunger strike will begin on 1st November,” said Acharya.

Acharya also acknowledged Mohol's Saturday visit, as Mohol was the one who asked for a 1 November deadline to find a solution to this issue. “I am with your community. This transaction will be 100% cancelled,” Mohol had said.

However, Guptinandi Maharaj said, “We expect Mohol not to break our trust in him.” Guptinandi Maharaj further said Ajit Pawar, as a Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Pune District Guardian Minister, should have been the first one to come here, but he still hasn't been here. “I had also asked CM Devendra Fadnavis to intervene. But it was his intervention that gave the eight-day stay order,” said Maharaj.

