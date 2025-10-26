Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC To Construct 2.5-km Road From Kasarwadi To Dapodi To Ease Traffic Congestion | Sourced

To solve traffic congestion in the Pimpri-Chinchwad area, an important decision has been taken by the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC).

PCMC is planning to construct a DP road on one side of the railway line from Kasarwadi Bridge to Dapodi Bridge. With the construction of this road, Kasarwadi, Phugewadi, and Dapodi areas will get the benefit of a new alternative internal road.

Currently, this area is facing pressure due to increasing traffic, especially on the Dapodi to Nigdi route. However, the development of a new parallel road will reduce the congestion on this route and provide a more convenient route for citizens to travel.

The Proposed New Route

According to the development plan of PCMC, this 18-meter-wide road along the railway line between Nashik Phata and Dapodi bridge was reserved.

Now the work of implementing this plan has started. The total distance of this road is 2.5 kilometres, and it will pass through areas now witnessing severe congestion. Due to this, citizens will get an alternative road parallel to the railway line.

The process of appointing consultants for this scheme has been completed, and a total of 8 consultant agencies participated in the tender process. Out of them, four consultants presented their proposals to PCMC City Engineer Makrand Nikam.

After the technical inspection, three consultants were selected. In which the agency, Swaraj Engineering Consultancy, received maximum marks post-presentation and has been approved for this work.

This agency will be paid a total of 1.68 per cent fee, including 0.50 per cent pre-tender and 1.18 per cent post-tender. PCMC Commissioner Shravan Hardikar has approved this decision.

Currently, a part of this road has been constructed at some places from Hirabai Landge Chawl, Kasarwadi Bridge to Harris Bridge in Dapodi, and work is underway to acquire some parts.

This road passes through the Phugewadi cemetery area. After the appointment of the consulting agency for the final development of the road, the tender process will be implemented.

Executive Engineer Satish Waghmare said, “After the completion of this road, the traffic congestion on the Dapodi to Nigdi route will be greatly reduced. This will save time for passengers and will greatly improve internal traffic in the city. This road will be an important solution to the traffic congestion for the residents of Pimpri-Chinchwad.”