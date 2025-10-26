Pune: Truck Driver Arrested for Stealing 120 Refrigerators Worth Rs 35 Lakh In Wagholi | Representative Image

Pune: Pune Police have arrested a truck driver who stole 120 refrigerators in the consignment, which was bound for Gujarat, and later absconded without completing the deal, officials announced on Sunday. He had stolen 120 refrigerators meant to go to a client in Rajkot and the truck itself, all worth Rs 35 lakh.

The action was taken by the Detection Branch (DB) of Lonikand Police Station. The arrested truck driver has been identified as Nisar Ahmed Isaq Khan (35, Nandurbar). A case has been registered against him at Lonikand Police Station within the Pune City Police Commissionerate.

According to police officials, on 25th September, the accused truck driver, belonging to a transport company based in Ranjangaon MIDC, picked up a consignment bound for Gujarat from the Wagholi area. The consignment was expected to reach Rajkot in two days, but multiple days passed, and the driver was unreachable. Realising they had been duped, the godown staff in Wagholi complained to Lonikand Police.

Police started tracing the driver's movements, and with their investigation, it was determined that the truck went to Nandurbar. DB of Lonikand Police went to Nandurbar and saw the truck in a deserted state. Police seized the truck, and the accused driver's helper was detained and questioned. He told the location of the stolen refrigerators, and a total of 120 refrigerators were recovered from a house in a village in Nandurbar district. The driver accused was arrested subsequently, too.

The action was taken under the guidance of DCP (Zone 4) Somay Munde and ACP Pranjali Sonawane. Lonikand DB was led by Sr PI Sarjerao Kumbhar.