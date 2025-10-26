 Pune: Truck Driver Arrested For Stealing 120 Refrigerators Worth Rs 35 Lakh In Wagholi
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Truck Driver Arrested For Stealing 120 Refrigerators Worth Rs 35 Lakh In Wagholi

Pune: Truck Driver Arrested For Stealing 120 Refrigerators Worth Rs 35 Lakh In Wagholi

The action was taken by the Detection Branch (DB) of Lonikand Police Station. The arrested truck driver has been identified as Nisar Ahmed Isaq Khan (35, Nandurbar). A case has been registered against him at Lonikand Police Station within the Pune City Police Commissionerate

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, October 26, 2025, 08:39 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Truck Driver Arrested for Stealing 120 Refrigerators Worth Rs 35 Lakh In Wagholi | Representative Image

Pune: Pune Police have arrested a truck driver who stole 120 refrigerators in the consignment, which was bound for Gujarat, and later absconded without completing the deal, officials announced on Sunday. He had stolen 120 refrigerators meant to go to a client in Rajkot and the truck itself, all worth Rs 35 lakh.

The action was taken by the Detection Branch (DB) of Lonikand Police Station. The arrested truck driver has been identified as Nisar Ahmed Isaq Khan (35, Nandurbar). A case has been registered against him at Lonikand Police Station within the Pune City Police Commissionerate.

According to police officials, on 25th September, the accused truck driver, belonging to a transport company based in Ranjangaon MIDC, picked up a consignment bound for Gujarat from the Wagholi area. The consignment was expected to reach Rajkot in two days, but multiple days passed, and the driver was unreachable. Realising they had been duped, the godown staff in Wagholi complained to Lonikand Police.

Read Also
Wakad & Hinjawadi Choke On Poor Air During Diwali; AQI Crosses 300 In Pune & Pimpri-Chinchwad
article-image

Police started tracing the driver's movements, and with their investigation, it was determined that the truck went to Nandurbar. DB of Lonikand Police went to Nandurbar and saw the truck in a deserted state. Police seized the truck, and the accused driver's helper was detained and questioned. He told the location of the stolen refrigerators, and a total of 120 refrigerators were recovered from a house in a village in Nandurbar district. The driver accused was arrested subsequently, too.

FPJ Shorts
'Sari Panditai G**nd Mein Ghused Denge': MP Female Cop Allegedly Makes Offensive Remarks Against Brahmins; Suspended After Video Viral
'Sari Panditai G**nd Mein Ghused Denge': MP Female Cop Allegedly Makes Offensive Remarks Against Brahmins; Suspended After Video Viral
IIT-BHU To Recommend Technology For Protecting Purvanchal’s Rivers
IIT-BHU To Recommend Technology For Protecting Purvanchal’s Rivers
'We Don't Stage Grief': Ishitta Arun LASHES Out At Trolls After Facing Backlash For Smiling At Uncle Piyush Pandey's Funeral
'We Don't Stage Grief': Ishitta Arun LASHES Out At Trolls After Facing Backlash For Smiling At Uncle Piyush Pandey's Funeral
'No Obscene Songs During Garh Ganga Mela Cultural Programs': UP CM Yogi Adityanath - VIDEO
'No Obscene Songs During Garh Ganga Mela Cultural Programs': UP CM Yogi Adityanath - VIDEO

The action was taken under the guidance of DCP (Zone 4) Somay Munde and ACP Pranjali Sonawane. Lonikand DB was led by Sr PI Sarjerao Kumbhar.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune Politics: DyCM Ekanth Shinde Steps In To End Rift Between Mohol And Dhangekar, Urges Mahayuti...

Pune Politics: DyCM Ekanth Shinde Steps In To End Rift Between Mohol And Dhangekar, Urges Mahayuti...

Pune: Truck Driver Arrested For Stealing 120 Refrigerators Worth Rs 35 Lakh In Wagholi

Pune: Truck Driver Arrested For Stealing 120 Refrigerators Worth Rs 35 Lakh In Wagholi

Acharya Guptinandi Maharaj Gives Ultimatum Till November 1 To Resolve The Pune Jain Boarding House...

Acharya Guptinandi Maharaj Gives Ultimatum Till November 1 To Resolve The Pune Jain Boarding House...

Nashik: Trimbakeshwar Temple Trust Contributes Rs 1.11 crore To Chief Minister's Relief Fund

Nashik: Trimbakeshwar Temple Trust Contributes Rs 1.11 crore To Chief Minister's Relief Fund

Jalgaon: Govt To Provide Employment Training To 75,000 Youth Under New Skill Policy: Minister Mangal...

Jalgaon: Govt To Provide Employment Training To 75,000 Youth Under New Skill Policy: Minister Mangal...