Pune Politics: DyCM Ekanth Shinde Steps In To End Rift Between Mohol And Dhangekar, Urges Mahayuti Leaders To Stay United

‘End The Matter’: DCM Eknath Shinde Tells Ravindra Dhangekar Over His Remarks Against Union MoS Murlidhar Mohol In Pune Jain Land Deal | Sourced

In an attempt to quell internal tensions within the Mahayuti alliance, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday sought to end the ongoing rift between Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol and Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) leader Ravindra Dhangekar, appealing for unity among alliance partners.

‘Internal Conflicts Only Help the Opposition’

Speaking to reporters, Shinde emphasized that internal disputes serve only to strengthen the Opposition.

“We must not create conflicts within the Mahayuti or give the Opposition any opportunity to exploit them,” he said.

During the interaction, Shinde praised Ravindra Dhangekar as a “dedicated and hard-working party worker” and was seen patting him on the back during a brief exchange at the helipad. Dhangekar was present alongside Shinde during the media interaction.

Shinde Maintains Silence on Delhi Visit

When asked about his recent visit to Delhi, Shinde chose not to comment, maintaining silence amid ongoing political speculation.

Uday Samant Calls for Restraint

Meanwhile, Industries Minister Uday Samant also addressed the Mohol-Dhangekar controversy, saying, “There seems to be some misunderstanding. I had spoken about both sides. No one should act or speak in a way that disturbs harmony within the Mahayuti.”

Samant added, “I never said Dhangekar was entirely right in what he said, but everyone must show restraint as we are part of the same alliance. Even what’s happening in Navi Mumbai should stop now.”

According to sources, Samant met Ravindra Dhangekar personally and offered him advice on handling the issue.

Rifts Reported Beyond Pune

Notably, while the Mohol–Dhangekar feud continues to make headlines in Pune, a similar rift has reportedly surfaced in Thane and Navi Mumbai, where Ganesh Naik has been openly criticising the Shinde camp in strong terms.