Unseasonal Rains: IMD Issues ‘Yellow’ Alert For Maharashtra's Nanded Till October 29

Nanded: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Mumbai has predicted light to moderate rainfall and scattered thunderstorms accompanied by lightning as well as gusty winds blowing at speeds of 30 to 40 km per hour for Nanded between Oct 26 and 29 and issued a 'yellow' alert.
Officials here asked residents to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions during this period.
They should avoid electrocution risks and take shelter during lightning, an official said.
