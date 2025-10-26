Commuters Call For Hourly Pune-Mumbai Rail Service Amid Growing Traffic Woes |

Frustrated by the limited train connectivity between Pune and Mumbai, daily commuters and business travellers are demanding hourly rail services on the corridor connecting the two cities. With only a handful of intercity trains currently operating and the Mumbai-Pune expressway increasingly choked with traffic and accidents, citizens also state that a frequent rail service, similar to Delhi’s Regional Rapid Transit System, could transform regional mobility and boost economic growth.

Currently, computers rely on a limited services like the Deccan Queen that runs in the morning and evening, an intercity train, and a few others like the Koyna express and others.

“There is one intercity in the evening, and the Deccan Queen runs both in the morning as well as the evening. Apart from this, Koyna Express and others also run between Pune and Mumbai, but if the frequency is increased, it will help frequent travellers like us,” said Ganesh Yelwande, a resident of Talawade.

‘RRTS-style corridor’

Many commuters refer to Delhi’s Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) as a model solution. Nilesh Langhi, a resident of Pimple Nilakh, who works in Mumbai, said, "Similar to the Delhi regional rapid transit systems (RRTS) project that connects Delhi to Meerut, a similar corridor should be made. A semi-high-speed rail system like RRTS connecting Maharashtra’s two pivotal cities would help in the economic prosperity of the region as well."

RRTS trains can reach speeds of 160 km/h, with a maximum speed of 180 km/h. The dedicated corridors operate on elevated tracks, ensuring smooth, congestion-free travel. The Delhi-Meerut RRTS, an 82 km dedicated route being developed at a cost of over Rs 30,000 crore, already has a 55-km stretch of the corridor with 11 stations connecting Meerut South station to New Ashok Nagar in Delhi.

Facilitating Economic Prosperity

The demand isn’t just from daily commuters. Business owners and traders who frequently travel between these cities say scattered train schedules disrupt their operations.

Rupesh Ambekar, a Dighi-based civil contractor, said, "Many wholesale markets are based in Mumbai, so like us, and many Pune-based traders need to frequently travel there. We prefer train service because of frequent traffic jams, but the lack of frequent train service makes it difficult to schedule the trips, so we demand an hourly service."

Reducing Pressure on Pune-Mumbai Expressway

Proponents also believe that enhanced rail connectivity would ease the burden on road infrastructure. Yelwande said that the rise in accidents and heavy traffic jams would be reduced on the Mumbai-Pune expressway if a robust train service were made operational.

"There are a lot of Mumbai-based people who travel to Pune for jobs and vice versa, so the commuter count is enough. A frequent service would benefit them as well as save them travel time while reducing the infrastructure load on the existing expressway," added Ambekar.