Rare Migratory Birds Flock To Latur Lakes, Delight Birdwatchers & Researchers | Sourced

Latur: In a significant ecological development, the arrival of rare migratory birds to lakes has surprised the bird and nature lovers in the Latur district.

The Bar-headed Goose (Anser indicus) and the Common Crane (Grus grus) have been spotted at Pangaon and Kamkheda lakes, located in Renapur tehsil of Latur district. The sighting of the birds has created excitement among birdwatchers, researchers, and residents.

According to nature enthusiast and wildlife expert Sushant Chavan, more than sixty bar-headed geese were sighted at the lakes for the first time in Latur district. These species of birds travelled from the Magnolia and the Russian border over the Himalayan mountain ranges.

Along with that, a total of six rare common crane birds were sighted. These birds travel from Afghanistan and Europe. They were spotted last year at the lakes, observed resting and feeding at the freshwater lakes.

These species are known for their long-distance migration from Central Asia and Siberian regions, travelling thousands of kilometres to reach suitable wintering habitats in India.

The bar-headed goose, famous for its high-altitude flights over the Himalayan ranges, is generally seen in select wetlands of Maharashtra, such as Bhigwan and Ujani.

Similarly, the common crane is a rare winter visitor in the region, making its presence in the Latur district ecologically important. Experts believe that improved water availability, availability of food resources, and reduced human disturbance may have contributed to the arrival of these migratory birds.



The historic sighting adds Pangaon and Kamkheda lakes to the emerging migratory bird map of Marathwada and opens new opportunities for ecotourism, biodiversity documentation, and conservation awareness in the region.

Dr Shivaji Chavan, Head of the Department of Zoology at SRTM University, Nanded, said, “Such sightings indicate a positive change in wetland health and highlight the importance of conserving local water bodies.”

Mahesh Jadhav, a researcher and zoologist, said that the arrival of these high-altitude migratory birds reflects the availability of food, water, and reduced disturbance in the lake ecosystem. They were sighted only in protected areas, which is a good sign for the biodiversity of Latur.

Bar-headed geese breed in high-altitude Central Asia (Tibet, Mongolia, Ladakh) near mountain lakes, forming monogamous pairs to raise young in ground nests, then undertake epic migrations over the Himalayas to winter in South Asia (India, Nepal, Pakistan) to escape harsh winters, facing extreme low oxygen and cold by developing unique physiological adaptations for the world's highest-flying avian journey, returning in spring. Common cranes breed across Eurasia, migrating in large family groups, often by day, to diverse wintering spots in Southern Europe, North Africa, the Middle East, and India, the researcher added.

Read Also Pune Court Rejects Anticipatory Bail Plea Of Suspended Tehsildar In ₹300-Crore Mundhwa Land Scam

It is a sign of a healthy ecosystem and an undisturbed area, so migratory birds are travelling to this particular area, Rajesh Aachegave, Head of the Department of Zoology at Science College, Nanded, said.

Moreover, the Ruddy Shelduck (locally known as the Brahminy Duck or Chakravak), Northern Shoveller, Northern Pintail and Tufted Duck have also been sighted at the lakes, indicating a healthy seasonal arrival of migratory birds, said the bird lover.

These species migrate from Eurasia to Central Asia during winter in search of a favourable climate and food.