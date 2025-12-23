Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Divisional Commissioner Jeetendra Papalkar Emphasises Technology-Driven Public Service At Good Governance Workshop

Divisional Commissioner Jeetendra Papalkar Emphasises Technology-Driven Public Service At Good Governance Workshop | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Public service delivery and communication with citizens must be sensitive and rapid, with the use of the latest technology to ensure government schemes reach all sections of society and strengthen good governance, Divisional Commissioner Jeetendra Papalkar said.

He was speaking at a district-level workshop organised at the district collectorate on Tuesday to mark Good Governance Week. Former Divisional Commissioner Bhaskar Munde, District Collector Deelip Swami, ZP CEO Ankit, Additional Superintendent of Police Annapurna Singh, Deputy District Collector Sangeeta Rathod, along with officers and employees, were present.

Papalkar said the concept of good governance could be realised only by providing better services to the people and ensuring that the benefits of government schemes reach the grassroots level. He said the administration must use modern technology to facilitate public services and address people’s needs in keeping with changing times.

Guiding the gathering, Munde said departments should provide accurate information to the government so that appropriate policies can be formulated. He said the work pattern should be people-centric and aimed at benefiting citizens, rather than easing the functioning of officers and employees.

Swami said the administration had implemented several initiatives to make governance people-centric. He said these included projects such as the district collector at the tehsil office programme, the 10-point programme, loan schemes and the Jal Samruddha Yojana.

Rathod delivered the introductory address, while ZP CEO Ankit proposed the vote of thanks.