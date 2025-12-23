 Nomination Process For CSMC Elections Begins In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNomination Process For CSMC Elections Begins In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Nomination Process For CSMC Elections Begins In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Candidates are required to pay Rs 100 for the nomination form and an additional Rs 100 for the information booklet. The sale and submission of forms will be carried out between 11am and 3pm

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Tuesday, December 23, 2025, 07:01 PM IST
article-image
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) | File Photo

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The sale and submission of nomination forms for candidates willing to contest the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) elections began on Tuesday.

Candidates are required to pay Rs 100 for the nomination form and an additional Rs 100 for the information booklet. The sale and submission of forms will be carried out between 11am and 3pm.

The CSMC has established prabhag-wise returning officers’ offices at nine locations. In all, nine returning officers have been appointed for 29 prabhags. These offices are located at the five zonal offices of the CSMC and four other places. The returning officers, along with their staff, will function from these offices.

Each returning officer has been provided with 300 nomination forms, taking the total number of forms to 2,700. Nominations will be accepted at these offices between 11am and 3pm on all working days, excluding government holidays, till December 30.

FPJ Shorts
'Burnout Helps No One...': New Mom Kiara Advani REACTS To Deepika Padukone's 8-Hour Shift Controversy
'Burnout Helps No One...': New Mom Kiara Advani REACTS To Deepika Padukone's 8-Hour Shift Controversy
Workers’ Unions Announce Nationwide Strike In February Against New Labour Codes, SHANTI Bill And VB-G RAM G
Workers’ Unions Announce Nationwide Strike In February Against New Labour Codes, SHANTI Bill And VB-G RAM G
Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Advance Booking Report: Will Kartik Aaryan-Ananya Panday Starrer Break The Rom-Com Jinx This Year?
Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Advance Booking Report: Will Kartik Aaryan-Ananya Panday Starrer Break The Rom-Com Jinx This Year?
Is Kartik Aaryan 'Aura Farming'? New Song 'Saar Samundar Paar' Finds Similarity With The Viral Meme
Is Kartik Aaryan 'Aura Farming'? New Song 'Saar Samundar Paar' Finds Similarity With The Viral Meme
Read Also
Pune: Ahead Of PMC Elections, NCP, NCP-SP Signals United Front But Faces Worker Discontent
article-image

The security deposit for candidates in the open category has been fixed at Rs5,000, while women and reserved category candidates will be required to deposit Rs2,500.

Returning offices

Prabhag No. 1, 2, and 7 – CSMC Zone – 4 Office, TV Centre.

Prabhag No. 3, 4 and 5 – Smart City Office (Solid Waste Department).

Prabhag No. 8, 9, 10 and 11 – IT Park, near Garware Stadium.

Prabhag No. 6, 12, 13 and 14 – Sub-divisional office, near Tehsil office.

Prabhag No. 15, 16 and 17 – CSMC Zone-2, Sillekhana.

Prabhag No. 18, 19, and 20 – CSMC Zone – 9, Jalna Road.

Prabhag No. 21, 22, and 27 – Divisional Sports Complex, Mission Lakshya office.

Prabhag No. 23, 24 and 25 – CSMC Zone – 6, Cidco.

Prabhag No. 26, 28 and 29 – CSMC Zone – 8, Satara area.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nomination Process For CSMC Elections Begins In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Nomination Process For CSMC Elections Begins In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

BJP Yet To Finalise Strategy As Shiv Sena Hits Campaign Trail In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

BJP Yet To Finalise Strategy As Shiv Sena Hits Campaign Trail In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

CM Devendra Fadnavis Approves ₹36.35 Crore Development Plan For Namokar Tirth In Nashik

CM Devendra Fadnavis Approves ₹36.35 Crore Development Plan For Namokar Tirth In Nashik

PETA India Spreads Christmas Cheer With Free Vegan Ice Cream In Pune

PETA India Spreads Christmas Cheer With Free Vegan Ice Cream In Pune

Pune: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Interacts With Affected Villagers Over Upcoming Purandar...

Pune: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Interacts With Affected Villagers Over Upcoming Purandar...