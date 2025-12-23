Nomination Process For CSMC Elections Begins In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) | File Photo

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The sale and submission of nomination forms for candidates willing to contest the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) elections began on Tuesday.

Candidates are required to pay Rs 100 for the nomination form and an additional Rs 100 for the information booklet. The sale and submission of forms will be carried out between 11am and 3pm.

The CSMC has established prabhag-wise returning officers’ offices at nine locations. In all, nine returning officers have been appointed for 29 prabhags. These offices are located at the five zonal offices of the CSMC and four other places. The returning officers, along with their staff, will function from these offices.

Each returning officer has been provided with 300 nomination forms, taking the total number of forms to 2,700. Nominations will be accepted at these offices between 11am and 3pm on all working days, excluding government holidays, till December 30.

The security deposit for candidates in the open category has been fixed at Rs5,000, while women and reserved category candidates will be required to deposit Rs2,500.

Returning offices

Prabhag No. 1, 2, and 7 – CSMC Zone – 4 Office, TV Centre.

Prabhag No. 3, 4 and 5 – Smart City Office (Solid Waste Department).

Prabhag No. 8, 9, 10 and 11 – IT Park, near Garware Stadium.

Prabhag No. 6, 12, 13 and 14 – Sub-divisional office, near Tehsil office.

Prabhag No. 15, 16 and 17 – CSMC Zone-2, Sillekhana.

Prabhag No. 18, 19, and 20 – CSMC Zone – 9, Jalna Road.

Prabhag No. 21, 22, and 27 – Divisional Sports Complex, Mission Lakshya office.

Prabhag No. 23, 24 and 25 – CSMC Zone – 6, Cidco.

Prabhag No. 26, 28 and 29 – CSMC Zone – 8, Satara area.