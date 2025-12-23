 'Sports Key To Youth's Bright Future': Minister Raksha Khadse At Bhusawal Sports Fest Launch
Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Raksha Khadse, stated today that the field of sports is important for the bright future of the youth, and every young person should participate in sports. She added that the MP Sports Festival will provide players from rural areas with the opportunity to play at the national and international levels.

Vijay PathakUpdated: Tuesday, December 23, 2025, 08:36 PM IST
She was speaking at the grand inauguration of the MP Sports Festival 2025 (Raver Lok Sabha Constituency) organized at the Central Railway Ground in Bhusawal. Present on the occasion were Malkapur MLA Chainsukh Sancheti, Raver MLA Amol Jawale, District Sports Officer Ravindra Naik, Buldhana District Sports Officer Lakshmishankar Yadav, as well as various public representatives, office bearers, and dignitaries.


She said that sports are not only for winning medals but are also important for physical and mental health. She stated that sports are an effective medium to keep the youth away from mobile addiction, stress, and depression through the Fit India Mission. She also noted that sports develop discipline, team spirit, and the ability to accept victory and defeat.


Minister of State for Sports, Raksha Khadse, said that the central government has set a target of hosting the Olympic Games in India in 2036, and for that, a resolution has been made to take sports to every household in the next ten years. The MP Sports Festival has been organised with this objective, and this festival is being held for the first time in the Raver Lok Sabha constituency.

BMC Polls 2026: Ajit Pawar-Led NCP Stands Firm On Nawab Malik’s Appointment As Mumbai Election In-Charge Despite BJP Objections
BMC Polls 2026: Ajit Pawar-Led NCP Stands Firm On Nawab Malik’s Appointment As Mumbai Election In-Charge Despite BJP Objections
Restore Temples Movement List Flags Mumbai’s Jama Masjid As Former Temple Site
Restore Temples Movement List Flags Mumbai’s Jama Masjid As Former Temple Site
Bhiwandi Civic Polls 2026: BNCMC Says All Preparations Complete To Ensure Free, Fair And Peaceful Elections
Bhiwandi Civic Polls 2026: BNCMC Says All Preparations Complete To Ensure Free, Fair And Peaceful Elections
Punjab News: 12 Kg Drone-Dropped Heroin Consignment Recovered In Amritsar
Punjab News: 12 Kg Drone-Dropped Heroin Consignment Recovered In Amritsar


This sports festival has received a tremendous response, with approximately 25,000 players registering from the entire Raver Lok Sabha constituency. Of these, players selected through various stages have arrived in Bhusawal for the final matches.

700 to 800 students from each taluka have participated in this competition. Through the Khelo India campaign, players at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) centers receive high-quality training, nutrition, coaching, and guidance based on sports science.

Khadse also clarified that players who perform exceptionally well in this festival will be selected for the SAI centers. This will provide talented players from rural areas with a direct opportunity to progress to the national and international levels.

Raksha Khadse, Gulabrao Patil, And Sanjay Savkare's Candidates Rejected In Jalgaon polls
At the beginning of the program, the players presented cultural performances. The sports teachers, the Sports Authority of India, and the railway administration provided their cooperation for the successful organisation of the event. Players from various schools and colleges are participating in the competition, and this sports festival will last for three days.

