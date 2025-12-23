World Meditation Day Celebrated At People’s College In Nanded | Sourced

Nanded: In today’s fast-paced and pressure-driven lifestyle, stress has become a major obstacle to productivity and good health. Excessive workload and personal challenges leave people anxious and mentally exhausted, making it difficult to perform even routine tasks. Stress, in fact, is the root cause of many physical ailments. If stress is cleared at the mental level, the body remains free from disease. Only meditation can effectively eliminate stress, asserted Shiva Birkale of the Art of Living while addressing students at People’s College, Nanded, on Tuesday.

The World Meditation Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm at People’s College through a joint initiative of the college and the Art of Living. Officiating Principal Dr Shivshankar Bhanegaonkar presided over the event. Art of Living member Shiva Birkale, along with Pragati Singh, Dr Priyanka Gangatire, and Vice-Principal Dr Ashok Sidhdevad, was present as chief guest on the dais.

Highlighting the global significance of meditation, speakers recalled that the United Nations declared December 21 as World Meditation Day last year. Students cannot study effectively under constant stress; a relaxed and calm mind is essential for learning. Human minds are often trapped between the past and the future. Dwelling on the past leads to regret and anger, while worrying about the future -- what will happen? generates fear, anxiety, and stress. Unfortunately, the mind tends to cling to negativity and postpone positive actions, said Shiva Birkale.

Read Also Pune Court Rejects Anticipatory Bail Plea Of Suspended Tehsildar In ₹300-Crore Mundhwa Land Scam

In such circumstances, meditation has become an essential necessity of human life, Birkale said. Through meditation, unnecessary mental clutter can be cleared, leading to inner peace and a more enriched and balanced life.

Principal Dr Shivshankar Bhanegaonkar, in his introductory remarks, said that meditation is the process of calming and silencing the mind. The human mind is often crowded with confusion, and meditation helps eliminate this confusion, bringing clarity and focus. He emphasised that control over the mind leads to control over the body, ultimately resulting in better physical and mental well-being.

Vijay Kadam conducted the proceedings, and Dr Maya Bhalerao proposed the vote of thanks. A large number of teachers, non-teaching staff, and students from the junior college attended the event.