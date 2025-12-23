 Jalgaon: 403 Gram Panchayats Get CCTV Surveillance Under CM's Campaign
The Chief Minister's Prosperous Gram Panchayat Campaign is being implemented extensively and effectively in the district, and various innovative initiatives are being undertaken to make the Gram Panchayats prosperous and more capable under this campaign.

Vijay PathakUpdated: Tuesday, December 23, 2025, 08:41 PM IST
As an important part of these initiatives, a special campaign to install CCTV cameras in Gram Panchayat offices and villages has been undertaken through the foresight of the Chief Executive Officer of the Zilla Parishad, Minal Karanwal. In this campaign, 34.74 percent of the Gram Panchayats in the district have come under CCTV surveillance.


This campaign is underway in a total of 1160 Gram Panchayats in the district, and so far, CCTV cameras have been installed in 403 Gram Panchayat offices and within the Gram Panchayat limits. As a result, 34.74 percent of the Gram Panchayats in the district are now under the watchful eye of CCTV cameras.


The CCTV cameras will ensure effective monitoring of the work in the Gram Panchayat offices, and will help increase security in the villages and curb malpractices. The administration has informed that this campaign will be implemented in a phased manner in the remaining Gram Panchayats in the coming period.

Under the Chief Minister's Prosperous Gram Panchayat Campaign, various initiatives are being implemented, such as digitizing Gram Panchayats, making services and facilities provided by Gram Panchayats available online, creating water harvesting structures and soak pits in villages, constructing forest check dams, and helping Gram Panchayats obtain ISO certification.

Through this campaign, the initiative to install CCTV cameras is being implemented with the aim of increasing security and transparency in Gram Panchayat offices and within Gram Panchayat limits.

Speaking on this subject, Chief Executive Officer Minal Karanwal said, “The main objective of the Chief Minister's Prosperous Gram Panchayat Campaign is to make Gram Panchayats more efficient, transparent, and secure. Installing CCTV cameras in Gram Panchayat offices and within Gram Panchayat limits will increase transparency in operations, strengthen citizens' trust in the administration, and enhance security at the village level."


Currently, CCTV systems have been implemented in 34.74 percent of the Gram Panchayats in the district, and this facility will be made available in the remaining Gram Panchayats in a phased manner. The Zilla Parishad is constantly striving to make Gram Panchayats smarter, more accountable, and people-oriented through the effective use of technology.

The number of Gram Panchayats with installed CCTV cameras, taluka-wise, is as follows:
Jamner - 95
Muktainagar - 29
Raver - 45
Bhusawal - 16
Dharangaon - 30
Bhadgaon - 19
Parola - 29
Chopda - 30
Yawal - 22
Jalgaon - 22
Amalner - 35
Erandol - 11
Pachora - 20

