 Satara Doctor Suicide: Pune Techie Detained For Mental Harassment
Updated: Saturday, October 25, 2025, 11:06 AM IST
Pune: The police on Saturday detained one person in connection with the alleged suicide of a 28-year-old woman doctor in Maharashtra's Satara district, an official said.

The police have detained Prashant Bankar, one of the two men the doctor had named in the suicide note written on her palm, he said.

The doctor, hailing from Beed district and posted at a government hospital, was found hanging in a hotel room in Phaltan of Satara district on Thursday night.

In the suicide note written on her palm, she alleged that sub-inspector Gopal Badane raped her on multiple occasions, while Bankar, a software engineer, mentally harassed her.

"A case was registered against the duo at the Phaltan city police station. One of the accused, Bankar, has been detained. The investigation is underway," the official said.

According to the police, sub-inspector Badane was suspended from service after his name came up during the probe.

