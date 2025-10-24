Pune Crime: 4 Thieves Target Kaka Halwai Sweet Shop In Bibwewadi, Steal ₹2.45 Lakh & Mobile Phone | X/@PerceivngWisdom

Pune: Taking advantage of the Diwali celebrations, four thieves targeted the Kaka Halwai sweet shop in Lake Town Society, Bibwewadi, and stole ₹2.2 lakh cash and one mobile phone valued at ₹25,000 from the drawer.

The incident took place between 11 pm on Wednesday and 7 am on Thursday.

According to the police, the thieves were aware that no CCTV cameras had been installed in the area. Accordingly, they targeted the shop. On the day of the incident, complainant Vishal Chandrakant Khaire (26) closed the shop around 11 pm on Padwa night and left for home.

Later, the burglars arrived at the shop at midnight and broke the shutter lock using cutting tools. They entered the shop and stole the cash and mobile phone kept inside the counter drawer.

Following the incident, a case was registered at Bharati Vidyapeeth Police Station under Sections 305, 331(3), and 331(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Rahul Khilare, Senior Police Inspector of Bharati Vidyapeeth Police Station, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said, “All four thieves had covered their faces, entered the shop after breaking the locks, and stole the cash. The footage was recorded by the CCTV camera installed inside the shop. They are on the run. However, they will be arrested soon.”