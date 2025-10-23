 Pune: Film Producer Nilesh Navalakha Hits Out At Murlidhar Mohol Over Jain Trust Land, Claims ‘I Am A Victim Too’
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Vasant More tweeted Nilesh Navalakha’s video and wrote, “If Nilesh Navalakha is lying, as the first citizen of Pune city, Anna (Mohol), Punekars must get to know what the real truth is.”

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, October 23, 2025, 12:42 PM IST
Pune: Film Producer Nilesh Navalakha Hits Out At Murlidhar Mohol Over Jain Trust Land, Claims ‘I Am A Victim Too’ | Video Screengrab

Nilesh Navalakha, who has produced Marathi films like Shala and Fandry, has put out a video on social media targeting Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Cooperation Murlidhar Mohol over the Jain Trust land sale in Pune's Model Colony. In the video, Navalakha claimed that he, too, has been a “victim of Mohol’s actions.”

“I am speaking to you all because Pune MP Murlidhar Mohol’s name has come up in the Jain Trust land sale. I, too, have been a victim of Mohol’s actions. In 2020, when he was Pune’s Mayor, my legal construction was halted by Mohol by putting pressure. Today it is 2025, but still, that construction hasn’t started. I have faced huge losses because of him. However, I thought this might be an exception, but when his Jain hostel controversy came to the fore, I realised that Mohol is a habitual offender. No politician has done such a shameful act before this. So, I thought I should also opine on this,” Navalakha said.

“Whatever points former MLA Ravindra Dhangekar has raised are all correct and legal. BJP leader Shrinath Bhimale has used objectionable language to slam Dhangekar. We all know how Bhimale has targeted the Jain community in Salisbury Park, but since he is a BJP leader, no one will say anything. Mohol is also a BJP leader. If anyone says anything, they will be termed anti-national. But I thought I must speak on this matter. I am in support of all the points raised by Dhangekar,” he added.

“The Jain community has always stood by the BJP and voted for its candidates, but the leaders of the saffron party have no gratitude and have stabbed the community in the back. Hence, they must be taught a lesson,” he further said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Vasant More tweeted Navalakha's video and wrote, "If Nilesh Navalakha is lying, as the first citizen of Pune city, Anna (Mohol), Punekars must get to know what the real truth is."

Dhangekar also shared the video and wrote, “A video of a construction worker from the Jain community in Pune making allegations against the cultured, upright Hon’ble Minister is going viral. People are coming forward... raising their voices...!”

