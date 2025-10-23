 Pune: MoS Murlidhar Mohol Trolled Over Unfulfilled Promise Of Making Shivajinagar–Hinjawadi Metro Operational By Diwali 2025
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: MoS Murlidhar Mohol Trolled Over Unfulfilled Promise Of Making Shivajinagar–Hinjawadi Metro Operational By Diwali 2025

Pune: MoS Murlidhar Mohol Trolled Over Unfulfilled Promise Of Making Shivajinagar–Hinjawadi Metro Operational By Diwali 2025

In November 2024, Murlidhar Mohol tweeted in Marathi, "Hinjawadi-Shivajinagar Metro will run in 2025. The project is expected to be completed by March 2025, and the metro will run by Diwali!"

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, October 23, 2025, 11:31 AM IST
article-image
Pune: MoS Murlidhar Mohol Trolled Over Unfulfilled Promise Of Making Shivajinagar–Hinjawadi Metro Operational By Diwali 2025 | X/@mohol_murlidhar

Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Cooperation Murlidhar Mohol, who is the Member of Parliament from Pune, was trolled on X (formerly Twitter) over his unfulfilled promise of making the Shivajinagar-Hinjawadi Metro Line operational by Diwali 2025.

In November 2024, Mohol tweeted in Marathi, "Hinjawadi-Shivajinagar Metro will run in 2025. The project is expected to be completed by March 2025, and the metro will run by Diwali!"

However, the project isn't yet completed. According to reports, it is entering its final stages. This crucial phase involves the installation of the track's final alignment, which will ensure precise positioning for optimal train movement.

Read Also
Murlidhar Mohol Urges Railway Minister For Approval Of Additional Two Rail Lines Between Pune &...
article-image

A user sarcastically wrote, "It was wonderful travelling to Hinjawadi today, took me just 25 minutes as promised by you, @mohol_murlidhar! All thanks to Diwali, as half of Pune’s left the city. You thought I was talking about the metro, didn’t you?"

FPJ Shorts
Gujarat: Fire breaks Out At ISRO's IT Server Building In Ahmedabad; No Casualties Reported
Gujarat: Fire breaks Out At ISRO's IT Server Building In Ahmedabad; No Casualties Reported
Bhai Dooj 2025: How Is Bhaubeej Different From Raksha Bandhan? Know The Spiritual Significance
Bhai Dooj 2025: How Is Bhaubeej Different From Raksha Bandhan? Know The Spiritual Significance
25-Year-Old Wild Elephant Electrocuted In Coimbatore Forest Area After Knocking Down Electric Pole, Forest Department Investigates
25-Year-Old Wild Elephant Electrocuted In Coimbatore Forest Area After Knocking Down Electric Pole, Forest Department Investigates
Delhi Police Arrest Man For Kidnapping And Killing 5-Year-Old In Narela, Revenge Against Employer Believed Motive
Delhi Police Arrest Man For Kidnapping And Killing 5-Year-Old In Narela, Revenge Against Employer Believed Motive

"What about the road below the metro? Metro contractors destroyed that badly, and no one is owning it now. Baner Road was built during the Commonwealth Games, and now it is in ICU. Pedestrians need to jump due to concrete barricades, concrete lumps, potholes on the road, and metro debris," another user commented.

Read Also
Pune IT Company Dupes 75 Techies Of Crores In Job Scam, Case Filed After Complaint In Ajit Pawar's...
article-image

"Everything is planned for 2047. In case we are alive by that time, they will extend the deadline by another 20 years," a third user stated.

"The metro inauguration is postponed till the declaration of elections. Thank you for your attention in this matter," a fourth user trolled.

Check out the reactions below:

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Foul Odour, Health Risks: Sewage Spills Into Pawana River, Pimpri-Chinchwad Residents Demand Action

Foul Odour, Health Risks: Sewage Spills Into Pawana River, Pimpri-Chinchwad Residents Demand Action

Pune: Film Producer Nilesh Navalakha Hits Out At Murlidhar Mohol Over Jain Trust Land, Claims ‘I...

Pune: Film Producer Nilesh Navalakha Hits Out At Murlidhar Mohol Over Jain Trust Land, Claims ‘I...

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Oil Spill On Old Mumbai-Pune Highway Leaves 30 Injured; Fire Brigade Clears 16-Km...

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Oil Spill On Old Mumbai-Pune Highway Leaves 30 Injured; Fire Brigade Clears 16-Km...

Is Ravindra Dhangekar Set To Exit Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena? Buzz Grows In Pune

Is Ravindra Dhangekar Set To Exit Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena? Buzz Grows In Pune

Pune: MoS Murlidhar Mohol Trolled Over Unfulfilled Promise Of Making Shivajinagar–Hinjawadi Metro...

Pune: MoS Murlidhar Mohol Trolled Over Unfulfilled Promise Of Making Shivajinagar–Hinjawadi Metro...