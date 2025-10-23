Pune: MoS Murlidhar Mohol Trolled Over Unfulfilled Promise Of Making Shivajinagar–Hinjawadi Metro Operational By Diwali 2025 | X/@mohol_murlidhar

Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Cooperation Murlidhar Mohol, who is the Member of Parliament from Pune, was trolled on X (formerly Twitter) over his unfulfilled promise of making the Shivajinagar-Hinjawadi Metro Line operational by Diwali 2025.

In November 2024, Mohol tweeted in Marathi, "Hinjawadi-Shivajinagar Metro will run in 2025. The project is expected to be completed by March 2025, and the metro will run by Diwali!"

However, the project isn't yet completed. According to reports, it is entering its final stages. This crucial phase involves the installation of the track's final alignment, which will ensure precise positioning for optimal train movement.

A user sarcastically wrote, "It was wonderful travelling to Hinjawadi today, took me just 25 minutes as promised by you, @mohol_murlidhar! All thanks to Diwali, as half of Pune’s left the city. You thought I was talking about the metro, didn’t you?"

"What about the road below the metro? Metro contractors destroyed that badly, and no one is owning it now. Baner Road was built during the Commonwealth Games, and now it is in ICU. Pedestrians need to jump due to concrete barricades, concrete lumps, potholes on the road, and metro debris," another user commented.

"Everything is planned for 2047. In case we are alive by that time, they will extend the deadline by another 20 years," a third user stated.

"The metro inauguration is postponed till the declaration of elections. Thank you for your attention in this matter," a fourth user trolled.

Check out the reactions below:

