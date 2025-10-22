Pune IT Company Dupes 75 Techies Of Crores In Job Scam, Case Filed After Complaint In Ajit Pawar's Jansamvad | X

A shocking case has come to light in which a multinational IT company based in Pune has defrauded computer engineers of crores of rupees by promising them jobs and laying off without paying them salaries. When the computer engineers complained about this in Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's ‘Jansamvad’ program, he directed the Pune Police Commissioner to take action.

In this case, a case has finally been registered against the IT company and the management of the human resource consulting company. The victims have alleged that this fraud was committed by the CEO of an IT company in Pune’s Bavdhan Khurd and the human resource consulting company based in Magarpatta.

The case has been registered at the Bavdhan police station. According to the complaint filed by a computer engineer, after completing his Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) course, he was looking for a job. At that time, he approached the human resource consulting company in Magarpatta, which asked the complainant for some money by promising him a job in a multinational IT company.

Following this, the HR introduced the complainant to the CEO and manager of an IT company with an office in Bavdhan Khurd. The company was said to have branches in the US, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Britain. After the interview, the complainant was told that he was selected for the post of Junior Software Engineer and was asked to pay Rs 1 lakh and receive the offer letter.

The complainant sent an amount of Rs 1 lakh to the account of the HR consultancy firm on August 8, 2024 and on the next day, he received an offer letter via email. He was working in the company for two months from September 2 to November 2, last year. However, the complainant was dismissed from work without giving any reason and was not even paid two months’ salary.

A total of 75 people were cheated

It has come to light that other employees who worked in the company were also cheated similarly. It has been revealed that five people have been cheated out of Rs 9.75 lakh. The company has cheated around 75 people in this way, and the total amount of fraud is in crores of rupees, informed Pavanjit Mane, President of the Forum for IT Employees (FITE).

All the victim were dismissed from their jobs without any prior notice after working in the company for a few months and were refused their salaries. Apart from this, it was also revealed that the company had not registered any of the employees' Provident Fund (PF) or other legal rights. The CEO of the IT company and the HR consultant conspired to extort crores of rupees from the youths in the name of jobs. After that, they worked for just a few months and fired everyone without paying their salaries.

Acknowledging the alleged case of serious financial fraud, the police are investigating the documents, bank transactions, and e-mail communications of the concerned companies. And charges against the accused under sections 406 (betrayal of trust), 420 (cheating), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code are underway, the police informed.