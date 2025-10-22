 Pune: Trainee Policeman Found Dead In Budhwar Peth Flat
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Trainee Policeman Found Dead In Budhwar Peth Flat

Pune: Trainee Policeman Found Dead In Budhwar Peth Flat

The deceased has been identified as Ravindra Baban Jadhav (26, Indapur). He was a trainee policeman for the post of constable and was having his training at the Police Training Centre in Solapur

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, October 22, 2025, 06:33 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Trainee Policeman Found Dead In Budhwar Peth Flat; Pesticide Fumes Suspected | Representational Image

Pune: A trainee policeman has died in Pune's Budhwar Peth area, and the reason behind his death is said to be due to the spraying of pesticides in the building. An Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been registered regarding this at the Vishrambaug Police Station on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Ravindra Baban Jadhav (26, Indapur). He was a trainee policeman for the post of constable and was having his training at the Police Training Centre in Solapur.

Police said that due to Diwali holidays, he came to live with his friend at a housing society near Shri Jogeshwari Temple in the Budhwar Peth area. On Tuesday, he was sleeping in his friend's apartment while his friend was continuing his preparation for the competitive exams. The friend had gone out while Jadhav was sleeping in the bedroom, with the room closed.

Read Also
Pune: Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Vasant More’s Son Rupesh To Contest PMC Polls
article-image

In the afternoon, the friend shouted for him to wake up, but Jadhav didn't respond. After a while, his friend broke open the door and found Jadhav lying unconscious. He was rushed to a private hospital nearby, but doctors declared him dead on arrival, saying he was already dead, said the police.

FPJ Shorts
Team India's T20 Captain Suryakumar Yadav Seeks Sai Baba's Divine Blessings At Shirdi Ahead Of Australia Series; Video
Team India's T20 Captain Suryakumar Yadav Seeks Sai Baba's Divine Blessings At Shirdi Ahead Of Australia Series; Video
'Took Only 25 Minutes For 17 Km': Viral Reddit Video Of Empty Mumbai Roads During Diwali Sparks Debate On Traffic & Migrant Population | VIDEO
'Took Only 25 Minutes For 17 Km': Viral Reddit Video Of Empty Mumbai Roads During Diwali Sparks Debate On Traffic & Migrant Population | VIDEO
Imran Khan Slams Army Chief Asim Munir, Says Pakistan Turned Into 'Hard State' By Force
Imran Khan Slams Army Chief Asim Munir, Says Pakistan Turned Into 'Hard State' By Force
Fan Traveling With Indian Cricketers On Same Flight Calls Out Yashasvi Jaiswal as Disappointment, 'Rohit Sharma Is Real Legend,' Know Why:
Fan Traveling With Indian Cricketers On Same Flight Calls Out Yashasvi Jaiswal as Disappointment, 'Rohit Sharma Is Real Legend,' Know Why:

A police official said, "We went to the spot and enquired with the people of the apartment. They said that as part of pest control, pesticides were sprayed in the apartment in the morning. Preliminary information suggests that he must have suffocated due to toxic fumes. The reason behind his death will be determined after the post-mortem report comes."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 27-Year-Old Man Fatally Stabbed In Ram Nagar Over Old Dispute - VIDEO

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 27-Year-Old Man Fatally Stabbed In Ram Nagar Over Old Dispute - VIDEO

Decomposed Body Of Young Man Found In Purna River In Maharashtra's Hingoli

Decomposed Body Of Young Man Found In Purna River In Maharashtra's Hingoli

Beed Tops Maharashtra With 50,000 Homes Completed Under ‘Diwali In A New Home’ Initiative,...

Beed Tops Maharashtra With 50,000 Homes Completed Under ‘Diwali In A New Home’ Initiative,...

Murlidhar Mohol Urges Railway Minister For Approval Of Additional Two Rail Lines Between Pune &...

Murlidhar Mohol Urges Railway Minister For Approval Of Additional Two Rail Lines Between Pune &...

Pune: Trainee Policeman Found Dead In Budhwar Peth Flat

Pune: Trainee Policeman Found Dead In Budhwar Peth Flat