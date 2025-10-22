Pune: Trainee Policeman Found Dead In Budhwar Peth Flat; Pesticide Fumes Suspected | Representational Image

Pune: A trainee policeman has died in Pune's Budhwar Peth area, and the reason behind his death is said to be due to the spraying of pesticides in the building. An Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been registered regarding this at the Vishrambaug Police Station on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Ravindra Baban Jadhav (26, Indapur). He was a trainee policeman for the post of constable and was having his training at the Police Training Centre in Solapur.

Police said that due to Diwali holidays, he came to live with his friend at a housing society near Shri Jogeshwari Temple in the Budhwar Peth area. On Tuesday, he was sleeping in his friend's apartment while his friend was continuing his preparation for the competitive exams. The friend had gone out while Jadhav was sleeping in the bedroom, with the room closed.

In the afternoon, the friend shouted for him to wake up, but Jadhav didn't respond. After a while, his friend broke open the door and found Jadhav lying unconscious. He was rushed to a private hospital nearby, but doctors declared him dead on arrival, saying he was already dead, said the police.

A police official said, "We went to the spot and enquired with the people of the apartment. They said that as part of pest control, pesticides were sprayed in the apartment in the morning. Preliminary information suggests that he must have suffocated due to toxic fumes. The reason behind his death will be determined after the post-mortem report comes."