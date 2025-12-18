Maharashtra Excise Department Seizes Liquor Worth ₹48 Lakh From Goa In Pune On Satara & Solapur Highways | Sourced

Pune: The Pune Division of the Maharashtra State Excise Department has conducted two separate operations where they have managed to seize a total of liquor and items worth Rs 48 lakh.

The liquor was being smuggled from Goa to Maharashtra for selling in the black market, but the excise department intercepted it. Five accused have been arrested in this case, officials announced on Thursday.

Action in Uruili Kanchan & Sarola

In the first action, foreign liquor manufactured in Goa was being illegally transported on the Pune-Solapur National Highway. Acting on a tipoff from a confidential source, the Pune team of state excise inspected a four-wheeler with registration number MH12 MR 1904. They discovered a large quantity of various foreign liquor brands manufactured in Goa.

Three arrests were made, including the driver of the four-wheeler and the reported mastermind, all of whom are residents of Karmala Tehsil in Solapur District. Illegal liquor, a car and other items all worth Rs 4,71,780 were seized in this operation.

In a separate operation, a trap was set near Sarola Village in Bhor Tehsil of Pune District along the Pune-Bengaluru National Highway. The Pune Division of the Maharashtra State Excise Department received a tip-off, and they set a trap and inspected a six-wheeler truck with registration number MH12 SI 25918.

In this, it was also revealed that foreign liquor meant for sale only in Goa was being smuggled under the guise of transporting medicines. A truck and a four-wheeler were seized along with a massive haul of liquor, all worth Rs 43.57 Lakh. Two individuals from Pune were detained in this.

Excise Team

The operations were carried out under the orders of Excise Commissioner Rajesh Deshmukh, Joint Commissioner Prasad Surve, and Divisional Deputy Commissioner Sagar Dhomkar. The raids were guided by Pune Excise Superintendent Atul Kanade.

In light of the upcoming municipal elections in two corporations within the district, the department anticipates attempts to lure voters with cheap out-of-state liquor. Consequently, 21 teams have been deployed across the Pune division to curb the transport and sale of illicit alcohol.

Excise officials announced that instructions have been issued for strict night patrols, monitoring of habitual offenders, and thorough vehicle inspections. Superintendent Atul Kanade said, “Stringent action against illegal manufacturing, transport, and sale of liquor will continue.”