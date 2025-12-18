 Good News! 25 Electric Double-Decker Buses To Ply On Pune Roads In New Year: Check Routes
The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) has finalised the decision to acquire 25 electric double-decker buses. A tender process has been completed for this purpose, and these buses will be seen operating on major routes in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad cities in the new year.

Updated: Thursday, December 18, 2025, 05:55 PM IST
The PMPML's board of directors had already approved the acquisition of these buses. Subsequently, a ten-day trial run was successfully conducted in September on roads in areas such as Hinjawadi, Bhosari, Koregaon Park, and Viman Nagar. 

These buses will allow for the transportation of more passengers, thus benefiting commuters in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad during peak hours. Since these are electric buses, a special three-member committee was appointed to study their battery performance. 

After the committee's report was positive, the PMPML finally decided to acquire 25 electric double-decker buses. Following the good response to double-decker buses in Mumbai, the PMPML was making efforts to provide the same facility to the people of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. 

These fully air-conditioned, pollution-free buses with a higher passenger capacity will be useful in reducing traffic congestion in the city. After the buses join the fleet, the routes will be determined based on passenger response.

Routes where the electric double-decker buses will operate:

- Hinjawadi Phase 3 to Hinjawadi Phase 3 (Circular route)

- Ramwadi Metro Station to Kharadi

- Magarpatta City to Kalyani Nagar Metro Station

- Pune Station to Lohgaon Airport

- Dehu to Alandi

- Chinchwad to Hinjawadi

Features of the double-decker bus:

- Passenger capacity: 60 seated, 25 standing (Total 85)

- Dimensions: Height 4.75 meters, Width 2.6 meters, Length 9.5 meters

- Estimated cost: Approximately ₹2 crore each

“The board of directors had approved acquiring the electric double-decker buses on lease. After studying battery technology, the decision has been made to purchase 25 buses, and the tendering process has been initiated,” said Pankaj Deore, Chairman and Managing Director, PMPML.

